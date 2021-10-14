SameDay Auto Finance Selects the TruDecision Expert Auto Score

TruDecision, Inc. (TruDecision) announced today that SameDay Auto Finance has integrated with the TruDecision Expert Auto Score in order increase service levels to auto dealers and offer additional approvals to underserved consumers.

Irving, TX October 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TruDecision, Inc. (TruDecision) announced today that SameDay Auto Finance has integrated with the TruDecision Expert Auto Score in order increase service levels to auto dealers and offer additional approvals to underserved consumers.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with the professionals at SameDay,” said Daniel Parry, Chief Executive Officer of TruDecision. “SameDay understands that in today’s environment, both auto dealers and customers need flexibility, and our models are designed to help them deliver on that.”

In 2018, TruDecision launched the first of its kind analytic platform-as-a-service, where sophisticated tools are rapidly developed and deployed to meet each lender’s unique needs. The company offers solutions related to originations, credit quality, closure rate, pricing, and collections optimization.

“While SameDay Auto Finance is focused on delivering high levels of service to both dealer and consumer customers, we are likewise committed to sophisticated analytics that help us better manage risk thereby broadening the segments we can serve in the marketplace. TruDecision is the leader in the space with a robust, cost-effective, and easy to implement offering, which is why we selected TruDecision to partner with us as we grow,” said Darren Maloney, CFO and Chief Compliance Officer at SameDay.

About SameDay Auto Finance

SameDay Auto Finance is a consumer finance lender that provides motor vehicle financing to customers in the non-prime segment through a statewide network of automotive dealers. The company, founded in 2011, is headquartered in Bedford, Texas and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

About TruDecision

TruDecision is a fintech company focused on providing sophisticated analytic solutions to consumer lenders that deliver superior bottom-line results. TruDecision serves banks, credit unions and finance companies across multiple lending products, including auto, motorcycle and unsecured personal loans in the United States and Canada. They offer expert product origination scores, as well as pricing optimization, collections models and customized decisioning APIs. For more information, reach out to solutions@trudecision.com or visit www.trudecision.com.

Contact Information:

TruDecision Inc.

Daniel Parry

817-778-9944

Contact via Email

https://www.trudecision.com

