Kelly Ann Winget - Founder of Alternative Wealth Partners, LLC Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

Dallas, TX October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kelly Ann Winget, Founder of Alternative Wealth Partners, a fund manager innovating alternative investments to secure and grow investor portfolios off Wall Street, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Kelly Ann Winget was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Kelly Ann into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Kelly Ann has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Kelly Ann will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Kelly Ann Winget will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I’m so excited to be able to contribute more to the investment forum about the opportunities in alternative assets. This is an amazing community to be a part of and to learn from. I hope our message helps investors understand alternative investments and that there are opportunities ‘off Wall Street.’ Alternative Wealth Partners is female owned and operated, giving women a place to feel comfortable discussing financial decisions. We are the only female managed fund in the private alternatives space and with over a decade of experience working with businesses and investors in the private sector, we are able to provide an unparalleled investment experience in alternatives.” - Kelly Ann Winget, Founder of Alternative Wealth Partners, LLC, and Fund Manager of AWP Diversity Fund I

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

