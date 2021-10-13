2nd Life Media Acquires & Upgrades Roadrunner Emporium Fine Arts Gallery, Alamogordo, New Mexico

2nd Life Media under the direction of Artist Rene Sepulveda & CEO Chris Edwards announce the acquisition and upgrades to Roadrunner Emporium into a collaborative showplace of 55 artisans, craftsperson's, authors and antiques partners featuring classes, workshops, artist lectures and more.

Alamogordo, NM October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Artist Rene Sepulveda and CEO Chris Edwards via 2nd Life Media Inc. announce the newest acquisition into the company portfolio - Roadrunner Emporium, 928 New York Avenue, Alamogordo, New Mexico.

This historic building that was the original home in 1900 to the Alamogordo First National Bank has been reimagined under the artistic direction of Rene Sepulveda into a showplace of history, arts and culture. The centerpiece of the exhibition and sales space is the art deco building size safe crafted in 1900. Showcased throughout the building are artistic pieces crafted from regional painters, sculptures and artisans, crafts, antiques, collectibles and more.

Roadrunner Emporium Fine Arts Gallery, Antiques and More is the anchor business for the revitalization efforts of New York Avenue's Alamogordo Main Street Initiative.

Alamogordo is seeing a renaissance in new cultural arts focused business interests opening in this historic downtown zone. Led by Roadrunner Emporium, 928 New York Avenue, Otero Artspace located in the historic Woman's Club Building, and the newly opened Copper Herron Art Gallery on 1120B New York Avenue, Alamogordo.

