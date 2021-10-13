Eventdex Introduces Speed Networking Platform to Connect and Build New Connections Virtually

Speed networking events offer networking that lets attendees meet several people in a short span of time.

Morganville, NJ October 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- US-based online event management software company eventdex.com has introduced virtual speed networking platform that allows participants to meet each other quickly and efficiently. This format adds more value to attending events by helping participants meet the right individuals effortlessly.

Eventdex’s virtual speed networking software is an efficient intelligent solution to help the professional community host events that recreate the networking aspect of in-person events. It includes several useful features, such as virtual business cards, the ability to take meeting notes on each person you meet, and schedule post-event one-on-one meetings.

The speed networking by eventdex.com has features to restrict meetings based on the attendee category and provide intelligent matches based on their AI algorithm. The meetings are by default set for 3 minutes but can also be extended if both the parties would like to continue the conversation.

Traditional Events vs. Speed Networking Events

The only similarity between speed networking meetings and traditional events is that both allow attendees to network and meet new people. In terms of differences, these two formats are quite a contrast to each other. While traditional events rely on people introducing themselves to one person at a time, a speed networking event has a host that executes a fast-paced, round-robin introduction to let people introduce themselves to a group.

Taking its cue from speed dating, the speed networking software lets attendees meet others in a brief, time-structured meeting and then decide who they’d like to follow up with later. These short informational exchanges are a great way to interact with potential business contacts or introduce yourself to cohorts of people. Virtual speed networking events are organized usually in either associations or professional chambers of commerce and university campuses. They are a great way to let others know more about you and your needs, whether you are looking for a job, internship, business, sales leads, or new customers.

Eventdex is an event management software for virtual, hybrid, and on-site events with a complete suite of apps for b2b events. The platform simplifies lead retrieval, check-in, networking, business matchmaking, session, seminar tracking, online and onsite registration.

