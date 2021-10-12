1st Inspection Services Adds Georgia Franchisee

Atlanta, GA October 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- 1st Inspection Services, a leading national real estate inspection franchise known for being “not your ordinary inspection company,” announced today the signing of a new franchise agreement in Atlanta, GA signaling the company’s continued growth year-to date in 2021.

With median sales prices up by nearly 16% year-over-year, job growth, housing affordability and a growing population, the Atlanta metro area is an ideal real estate market for investors looking to combine cash flow and appreciation. The newest franchise owner, Rakesh Parmar opened his first location in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “We truly feel that navigating through this new business venture would not have been possible without the support and guidance we received from the corporate team every step of the way, especially when we had to get through the training, business systems training, marketing and social media knowledge required to be successful,” said Parmar. “We love 1st Inspection Services for its incredible support system and network of franchise owners. We didn’t just join a brand, we joined a family.”

With many franchise concepts having to pivot their business models to align with the recent events and related economic shift, 1st Inspection Services, Inc. went above and beyond to commit to its franchisees, team members, and customers by implementing systemwide initiatives. Additionally, the brand implemented hyper-local marketing initiatives and added additional resources for social media marketing. The company is also in the process of approving two additional franchisees for openings in 2022.

“As we reflect on the past few months, we’re incredibly humbled by the momentum we’ve accomplished during one of the most challenging periods our country has ever experienced,” said Kal Patel, CEO of 1s Inspection Services, Inc. “Keeping our culture and franchisees top priority, we quickly mobilized to ensure our franchisees were supported and equipped with the right guidance and tools to successfully navigate through this unprecedented time. In short, our franchisees have shown grit and perseverance through all of this, and the credit for our brand success and momentum goes to them. We are incredibly grateful for their dedication to 1st Inspection Services as evidenced by continued growth and the additional interest in the brand.”

About 1st Inspection Services, Inc.®

1st Inspection Services is a national real estate inspection company with nine locations nationwide – four in New Jersey, three in Ohio, one in Georgia, one in Kentucky and their corporate office is located in Mason, Ohio. The company offer a wide variety of inspections/testing for the real estate industry such as residential inspections, commercial inspections, PCA i.e. property condition assessments, termite inspections, pool/spa inspections, sprinkler irrigation system inspections; and testing for wells, septic systems, radon, mold (both air and swab), and oil tank scans. Having a home inspection allows sellers to address the problem before closing the sale. And the buyer’s feels assured about their new purchase. It’s a win-win for all. Mindfully, they also take time to educate their clients on better maintenance of their estate besides providing a snapshot of the observable condition of the property and related systems at the time of inspection, and that’s a value proposition.

1st Inspection Services is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand and currently has franchise opportunities in markets throughout the U.S. Interested candidates should have business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $100,000, which includes $10,000 in liquid assets. Candidates who meet these preliminary qualifications will need to make an initial investment ranging between $31,500 and $115,000.

