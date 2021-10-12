BigQuery Connector for Jira is Now an Atlassian Cloud Fortified App

BigQuery Connector for Jira has recently gotten the status of an Atlassian Cloud Fortified app. It's an enterprise-level process-boosting app developed by the Ukrainian software development team, Alpha Serve.

Mykolaiv, Ukraine October 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cloud Fortified Apps is the Atlassian program that is designed to ensure customers in their choice and reveal the most advanced, competitive applications.

To join Cloud Fortified apps, you must match several qualities: Security, Reliability, Support. Meeting the requirements means that an app offers high-class confidence, dependability and a pool of services through:

· Cloud security participation

· Reliability checks

· 24hr support response time.

These things are all about Alpha Serve’s BigQuery Connector for Jira which has been recognized as the Cloud Fortified app. This rank confirms maintaining high criteria of operation and having abilities to protect data.

BigQuery Connector for Jira enables you to export all your data from Jira to Google BigQuery. Google BigQuery is an enterprise data warehouse that solves the problem of storing massive datasets by supporting super-fast SQL queries using the processing power of Google's infrastructure. With BigQuery Connector for Jira, you can add Jira as a data source and export any fields you wish to process and analyze it into BigQuery. You can install this application from the Atlassian Marketplace page or directly from your Jira instance on the Manage Apps tab.

The app’s main features are:

- keeping all data together to create actionable insights

- interactive reports and dashboards in minutes

- various filtering options, including Basic filters or JQL

- data export from Leading Marketplace Apps

- permission and sharing settings for multi-user and groups environment for secured Jira data sharing.

One of the most significant functions is qualified tech support, including Business Intelligence experts. With the help of this, customers may discover and shape all their winning strategies for app usage. Among the app users, there are progressive enterprises, government, and education.

Additionally, the app is part of the Marketplace Bug Bounty Program. It’s called one of the most successful Atlassian Marketplace tools created to identify weaknesses in software. By validating an ability to prevent security issues, BigQuery Connector for Jira was marked with a security badge by the program.

“Our applications help businesses grow the security level, benefit from easy data exports, and increase general effectiveness. I mean, the enhanced protection level and better performance indicators are very principal,” says an Alpha Serve representative.

The status of the Cloud Fortified App will enable greater visibility of the app, allow users to easily discover BigQuery Connector for Jira and create more trust for the app.

Generally, Alpha Serve products are all about changing the way we know and use Jira and Confluence for setting tasks, planning, collaboration, and organizing internal business procedures. Among their apps, there are many instruments able to make typical Atlassian routines clearer and faster.

It’s worth mentioning that working on increasing security awareness, as an Atlassian Marketplace Partner, Alpha Serve has completed the Security Self-Assessment Program and proved its clear data safety policy.

Also, in 2021, by demonstrating excellent development and user experience criteria, Alpha Serve has received the status of the Atlassian Silver Marketplace Partner.

