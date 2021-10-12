Clicks and Bricks Announces Interview with Author, Neil Saltman

The podcast is an interview that goes over some pointers for graduates looking for a job, as well as tips about how important it is to market yourself.

St. Louis, MO October 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Clicks and Bricks announces episode 67 of their podcast, an interview with Author, Neil Saltman.

Host, Ken Cox, runs through the reasons why Neil Saltman wrote his book, "Cyber Security Sales, A Buyer’s and Seller’s Perspective." Ken describes the misconceptions smaller companies have about “Sales Cycle” and what it really means when it comes to your customers.

Neil Saltman discusses what a college graduate can do to have a shot at landing their first job in their field of study. He also touches on what platforms, such as LinkedIn, can do to assist one in trying to land the right job and the proper etiquette in using such platforms.

About Clicks and Bricks: Clicks and Bricks is a St. Louis based podcast, hosted by Ken Cox, helping small to midsize companies showcase their products and services from all over the US. Ken is a forward-thinking, technology-driven business man. The podcast not only spotlights these growing companies, but also seeks their advice about what pieces of technology have worked best for them.

About Neil Saltman: Neil Saltman is the author of "Cyber Security Sales, A Buyer’s and Seller’s Perspective." Neil built his executive-based network all upon a job he wanted, but didn’t get, over a decade ago, while he was working in technology sales. After this happened, he realized the importance of building his network. In this episode of the podcast, Neil explains the steps he took to avoid ever losing out on an opportunity, again, by explaining the reasons you should build yourself a network.

