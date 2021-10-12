Storage Made Easy and Cloudian Improve Storage Workflows and Collaboration for End Users at Asia United Bank (AUB)

The combination of Storage Made Easy's Enterprise File Fabric and Object Storage from Cloudian helped AUB enhance data accessibility and it is documented in a newly released customer case study.

London, United Kingdom October 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The combination of The Enterprise File Fabric and Cloudian Hyperstore was used to improve storage workflow and collaboration for end users at Asia United Bank.

AUB is a publicly-listed universal bank that has been in operation for 23 years, joining the ranks of Forbes-listed companies and an illustrious league of Philippine banks.

The Bank undertook a revision of systems, including enhancing data accessibility for end users, coupled with disaster recovery. With the aid of their technology partner TIM Engineering, they considered well-known solutions before settling on a combination of Storage Made Easy’s (SME) Enterprise File Fabric and Object Storage from Cloudian, both provided by TIM’s partner Nubetech, a technology distributer based in Singapore. These improvements needed to be implemented without disrupting AUB’s workforce and clientele.

SME worked with all partners to ensure a smooth implementation and adoption of the new solution stack. This was achieved within the speciﬁed timescales, deploying the Enterprise File Fabric to 1,000 bank team members which enabled end users to securely access data from Cloudian Object Storage in addition to the Bank’s existing on-cloud and on-premises data.

Information can now be accessed via web, desktop and mobile channels securely, at a high speed, with all data being encrypted. All movements are recorded in secure audit logs, providing total conﬁdence for the Bank and its customers enabling the Bank’s teams to share information both internally and externally, simply and securely.

Mr. Raymund Mangahas, Vice President and DC Operations Head of AUB said: “Deploying the Enterprise File Fabric solution from SME with Cloudian object storage has enabled us to maximize our secure storage investment and improve workﬂows and collaboration across the Bank.”

You can read the full case study here.

Contact Information:

Storage Made Easy

Mariado Martinez, Marketing Manager

+442086432885

Contact via Email

http://StorageMadeEasy.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/846512

Press Release Distributed by PR.com