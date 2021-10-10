Clubhouse International Partners with World Federation for Mental Health and 20 Clubhouses in Recognition of World Mental Health Day and the Transformative Power of Work

Clubhouse International is pleased to present their World Mental Health Day 2021 campaign, Work WORKS. The initiative highlights and promotes Clubhouse Employment Programs as a gateway to recovery.

New York, NY October 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Clubhouse International, a global organization working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness, is pleased to present their World Mental Health Day 2021 campaign, Work WORKS. The initiative highlights and promotes Clubhouse Employment Programs as a gateway to recovery.

This year’s World Mental Health Day (WMHD) theme is Mental Health in an Unequal World. The purpose of the day is to help expand effective global and community solutions for reversing the effects of mental illness through raising awareness, eliminating stigma, empowering communities, encouraging greater investment by key stakeholders, and celebrating accomplishments.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have witnessed an increase in the number of people with mental health challenges, and an escalation of the difficulties already experienced by people living with mental illness. Mental illness is prevalent in all societies and can affect anyone, reaching as many as one in four people, yet there is a dire shortage of investment in mental health services and lack of access to opportunity for recovery. One of the major challenges is accessing and maintaining gainful employment.

The Work WORKS campaign aims to raise awareness about how Clubhouse Employment Programs offer a solution for people living with mental illness by highlighting employment success stories and inviting companies to consider becoming Employer Partners.

"Work" is an economic and psychological right that should be recognized by everyone, everywhere. Clubhouse Transitional, Supported and Independent Employment Programs support members in exercising this right on their path to recovery. These programs are effective strategies for mitigating the challenges many people living with mental illness face as they seek employment and fully integrate with society. The unemployment rate for people living with mental illness is generally over 80% in public mental health systems. Clubhouse programs offer a road to permanent employment for Clubhouse members and provide positive outcomes for Employer Partners. “Partnering with Potential Place Clubhouse has been amazing on so many levels. We have had great success with the individuals who have joined our team – we have hired Michael on permanently as the associates on my staff couldn’t bear to see him go. He is such a great team member!!!” -Arlene Gillespie, General Manager, Staples, BC, Canada

The Clubhouse Model is recognized by the World Health Organization as an example of a rights-based approach to recovery.

Today, there are over 325 Clubhouses operating on all six continents. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery through friendship, employment, education, wellness, and social programming.

Clubhouse International works to mitigate the challenges for people living with mental illness and advocates for greater investment in community mental health services. We envision a world where there is a Clubhouse in every community. There is no health without mental health.

Media Inquiries:

Anna Sackett Rountree, Director of Communications, Clubhouse International

asackett@clubhouse-intl.org

To learn more, visit https://clubhouse-intl.org/world-mental-health-day-2021/.

Contact Information:

Clubhouse International

Anna Sackett Rountree

212-583-0343

Contact via Email

www.clubhouse-intl.org

845 Third Avenue, 6th Floor

New York, NY 10022

USA

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/846445

Press Release Distributed by PR.com