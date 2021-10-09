Charleston, WV Marketing Firm Expands to Beckley

Alpha Acquisitions Inc. opens up a 2nd office as part of their marketing firm in Beckley/Bluefield, WV.

Charleston, WV October 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Acquisitions, Inc. WV has done it again. The Fortune 500 Retail Marketing Program has expanded to Beckley and Bluefiled, WV. The market expansion was in the works for the past six months. Territory Market Director Tad McCowan has partnered with Manager Adam Turner to make the expansion happen. The two now take on another market as well as two new Partner retailers.

“The plan is to take West Virginia retail marketing to an entirely new level. Best-in-class customer service is important to the people of WV.” - McCowan

This is the marketing team’s newest expansion in less than 8 months.

“Our diverse marketing team has given us the ability to reach the community in way we couldn’t have imagined. Were glad to be hiring in a time like this and were even more excited to be expanding during a pandemic.” - Turner

The team is currently looking to add customer service, sales, marketing managers, administrators and corporate trainers to the team. Check out their website at http://alphaacquisitionsinc.com/home.html or follow their LinkedIn to apply and stay up to date.

