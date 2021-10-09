 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Charleston, WV Marketing Firm Expands to Beckley

PR.com  
October 09, 2021 6:55am   Comments
Share:

Alpha Acquisitions Inc. opens up a 2nd office as part of their marketing firm in Beckley/Bluefield, WV.

Charleston, WV October 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Acquisitions, Inc. WV has done it again. The Fortune 500 Retail Marketing Program has expanded to Beckley and Bluefiled, WV. The market expansion was in the works for the past six months. Territory Market Director Tad McCowan has partnered with Manager Adam Turner to make the expansion happen. The two now take on another market as well as two new Partner retailers.

“The plan is to take West Virginia retail marketing to an entirely new level. Best-in-class customer service is important to the people of WV.” - McCowan

This is the marketing team’s newest expansion in less than 8 months.

“Our diverse marketing team has given us the ability to reach the community in way we couldn’t have imagined. Were glad to be hiring in a time like this and were even more excited to be expanding during a pandemic.” - Turner

The team is currently looking to add customer service, sales, marketing managers, administrators and corporate trainers to the team. Check out their website at http://alphaacquisitionsinc.com/home.html or follow their LinkedIn to apply and stay up to date.

Contact Information:
Alpha Acquisitions, Inc.
Tad McCowan
681-600-0332
Contact via Email
alphaacquisitionsinc.com/home.html

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/846413

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com