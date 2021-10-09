Myriad Provisions Continues to Give Back

MPI shows appreciation for those working in education during the pandemic by donating school supplies to a local elementary school deer to an employee's heart.

Virginia Beach, VA October 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- An education and a strong community base are two of the most important aspects of an individual’s life. The way in which people are able to come together and support one another is a core aspect of development. The tools which they use to articulate themselves are established at a young age. When the community comes together to assist in the education of youth, wonderful opportunities take place.

In September of 2021, Myriad Provisions International Inc., also known as MPI, came together as an organization in an effort to support their community. The company hosted an in-office competition in which the winner was able to select a school of their choice to donate supplies. As Myriad Provisions International Inc. is a marketing firm, the competition incentivized its participants by mixing business and fun by challenging them to compete to gross the most sales in order to get the opportunity to select the school. In addition, owner, William Johnson, matched the number of sales done that week in cash allowing MPI to provide a multitude of binders, pencils, pens, paper, and more to students at Deep Creek Elementary in Chesapeake, VA as chosen by the winner of the competition Jamal Lee, a hiring manager at Myriad Provisions International Inc. As one of the leading direct marketing firms in the Hampton Roads area, Myriad Provisions International understands and accepts its responsibility to give back, especially when the community continues to aid in its success.

As Myriad Provisions continues to expand, it seeks Virginia’s top talent. To learn more about the company’s open positions and culture, visit http://myriadprovisions.net.

