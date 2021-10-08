Wholesale Silver Jewelry Supplier, Safasilver.com from Thailand, Added Over 1000 New Designs to Website

Dallas, TX October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Due to COVID-19, many things have changed, which will have a long-lasting impact on how business works. The same goes for the jewelry business and how it is purchased. Safasilver.com has added more than 1000 silver jewelry designs in the past three months, providing these fashion jewelry pieces to customers worldwide at discounted, affordable rates. Everything is purchased online. Safasilver.com has added varieties of collections of over 5000 designs on their online website store so clients can find exciting designs for their customers on Christmas Eve.

Known as the "Best Nose Pin Supplier From Thailand," this factory is among the biggest silver jewelry production hubs and suppliers; professional product developers and artistic designers trained to create precious handcrafted jewelry in-house, shipped right from the Thailand factory. Each day, these designers view the market, predict new trends and craft unique designs. Currently, there are numerous surrogate design collections in nose piercing jewelry, silver earrings, kid’s earrings and silver findings for jewelry making.

Safasilver.com sells wholesale silver jewelry online for customers of all ages, from children to adults and customizes jewelry upon customers' requests. Their special designs include nose studs, silver earrings, silver stud earrings, silver hoop earrings, silver ear liners, silver ear cuffs, silver rings, silver necklaces, silver pendants, silver jewelry sets and other silver earrings display.

For silver jewelry, density and quality are the most important aspects to determine. Safasilver uses original gemstones, cubic zirconia stones, semi-precious gems, pearls, authentic Preciosa crystal, genuine crystals, 14k gold and other pure raw materials including 925 Sterling Silver for high-quality jewelry. Moreover, all the jewelry is made from 925 sterling silver, a mixture of 92.5% pure silver and 7.5% metal alloy, especially copper, which is also safe for children and adults' skin and allergy-free.

Safasilver has also earned itself a great reputation in the industry, as it has been named an “Excellent Wholesale Silver Jewelry Store in Thailand.” According to their reviews, the fine jewelry store has many happy customers and loyal fans who have nothing but good things to say about Safasilver. It is maybe due to the stylish silver jewelry collections they have available. Still, it also has to do with the unmatched customer support service and excellent shopping experience. They don’t compromise on anything when it comes to providing the best in customer satisfaction. All their staff is thoroughly trained and highly knowledgeable in silver jewelry, so they can assist customers who need help.

About Safasilver.com

Safasilver has been manufacturing, wholesaling genuine 925 sterling silver jewelry for the past decade from Thailand. With their online wholesale website, you can easily find new designs. To place an order, simply add the item to your shopping cart, then visit your cart to review your selected items. Next, provide your shipping information and payment information, then click “Place The Order.” Orders must be at least $99 to be placed. In addition, delivery is available across the globe and free for orders above $300. 100% money-back guarantee with PayPal payments.

