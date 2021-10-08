Syntelli Solutions Inc. Appoints Shikha Kashyap Bhatnagar as New CEO

Charlotte, NC October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Deep technology leadership for a deep data company.

Syntelli Solutions, Inc. announced today that Shikha Kashyap Bhatnagar has been appointed new CEO of the company. An experienced business leader, Shikha will succeed Rishi Bhatnagar and assume responsibilities with immediate effect. Rishi Bhatnagar has decided to focus his energies and time to Quaeris, Inc. a Startup focused on natural language driven Augmented BI solution.

Shikha co-founded and is the CTO of Syntelli Solutions Inc. and has been responsible for client’s enterprise architecture decisions, technology trends, as well as built out an amazing technology delivery team. Shikha, also founder and CEO of Health Insights, a health analytics company that was launched in January 2021. As a leading provider of data and analytical solutions, Syntelli and Shikha continue to bring suited partnerships to the table that is vital for their clients’ success. Shikha has always been passionate for supporting and offering best in class solutions.

“Syntelli Solutions today is more than just data,” said Rishi, “it is a deep technology provider with services spanning from data to digital, and Shikha with her unique background is the ideal leader.”

"I am excited to lead a company as strong as Syntelli Solutions is,” said, Shikha Kashyap Bhatnagar “Syntelli has one of the strongest team of talented data people. Syntelli now has the unique opportunity to not only be a ‘woman owned, but also, women lead company’ – and I am planning to bring out my passion around women lead businesses in full effect with Syntelli. I see us growing dramatically in coming quarters and years, and I look forward to making an even stronger impact with our clients and in our community.”

Shikha Bhatnagar received Bachelor of Engineering from Delhi Institute of Technology in 1992. She is a founding member of “Analytics & Big Data Society,” a non-profit organization focused on using data for social good, and mission to establish Charlotte as national analytics and big data hub. Shikha has helped many hackathons in bringing data to stop human trafficking and help economic mobility use cases. Shikha is a founding member of School of Data Science, one of the prestigious schools in UNC, Charlotte and is also on board of College of Computing. She is a big supporter of Women in STEM and co-chaired SIM-Women Charlotte chapter for 3 years. In her free time, Shikha likes outdoor activities like hiking, and she did Mt. Everest Base camp with her son in 2019. Shikha also has a green thumb and loves to grow herbs and indoor plants.

About Syntelli Solutions Inc.

Syntelli Solutions Inc., is a specialized Data, Digital and Analytics consulting company enabling our customers via Business Advisory, Data Solutions like data management, data governance, data analytics and Digital Solutions like new-age application development, IoT platforms, Cloud platform build and migration. ​Founded in 2005, Syntelli is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and has offices in Birmingham, AL and Jacksonville, FL.​ Syntelli Solutions is a Microsoft Gold Partner, TIBCO, Profisee and Quaeris.

Contact Information:

Syntelli Solutions Inc.

Rishi Bhatnagar

1-877-SYNTELLI

Contact via Email

www.syntelli.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/846331

Press Release Distributed by PR.com