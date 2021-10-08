The Beacon Group Welcomes Frank Soqui as Senior Advisor

New York, NY October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Beacon Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank Soqui as Senior Advisor in our Technology practice. Mr. Soqui is a recently retired Vice President of Desktop, Workstation and Channel Business at Intel Corporation. As a 39-year Intel veteran, he has served in a diverse set of leadership roles including telecommunications design and marketing, desktop motherboard and systems product marketing, digital office marketing, planning, strategy and engineering, as well as communications and embedded platform market enabling covering strategic planning, engineering, ecosystem enabling and industry marketing.

Mr. Soqui will work with their Technology practice to offer subject matter expertise and strategic support.

“Frank is an iconic member of the tech community. From groundbreaking work in Intel’s earliest days, through the evolution of compute over the past four decades, has had a massive impact on the daily lives we all lead. He was wonderful to work with as a customer, and I believe our clients will benefit from his industry leadership and expertise,” said Cliff Farrah, Beacon’s President and CEO.

A visionary in the digital, desktop and gaming marketplace, throughout his professional career, Mr. Soqui has served as mentor for women and under-represented minorities and is especially proud of serving in the Hispanic Leadership Council at Intel for over 10 years. He has spoken at numerous conferences, including as the keynote speaker at the Esports Business Summit in 2018 as VP of Intel’s Gaming division. Mr. Soqui has been a guest contributor on CNN, has been used in network advertisements and commercials as well contributing to numerous publications on trend analysis and business insights. He holds a patent for graphics memory extended with nonvolatile memory and has received an individual achievement award from Intel.

Mr. Soqui holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from DeVry University. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family and has an advanced open water scuba certification and gets out on the water whenever possible.

