FL Experts Answer's Caregiving Questions at Tampa's Virtual Fearless Caregiver Conference Oct 14

Tampa, FL October 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today’s Caregiver magazine (www.Caregiver.com), since 1995, the nation’s leading media organization supporting and educating family caregivers is hosting the upcoming 20th annual Tampa area event virtually on October 14 from 10:00am - 1:00pm Click to register for this Complimentary Zoom event: https://bit.ly/3Fq17BW

The panelists will include the honorable Richard Prudom, Florida Secretary on Aging, elder care attorney Jason Neufeld, Dr. Mary Stedman, caregiver advocates Linda Burhans and Jennifer Henius, financial expert jack Veale, mobility innovator David Carson, Veterans Administration social worker Michell Keaton and Makeba Huntington-Symons of the Alzheimer’s Association. The panel is designed to answer the questions presented by the caregiving attendees.

“Even though it seems like a long while before we can all be in the same room with one another due to COVID-19, we know how important it is to continue sharing love, support and advice with family caregivers. At the virtual events, like the in-person events, we moderate question and answer forums which allow caregivers to ask questions of direct caregiving experts, including legal, social service, healthcare and Medicare experts,” said Gary Barg, Founder and Editor-In-Chief of Today’s Caregiver magazine and FearlessCaregiver.com, author of the books, The Fearless Caregiver, You Are Not Alone and the Caregiving Ties that bind and host of the Fearless Caregiver Conferences.

Fearless Caregiver conferences have been developed by Today’s Caregiver magazine and caregiver.com in support of family caregivers; answering their questions and teaching them, among other things, to become equal members of their loved one’s care team, develop techniques to create much needed respite, build an effective support network of family and friends, and to learn the importance of caring for themselves as they care for their loved ones.

More than 195,000 family and professional caregivers in 48 cities across the nation, have learned how to be a Fearless Caregiver Advocate for their loved ones, clients and themselves.

What Support Is for Tampa area Caregivers? The financial decisions made at the state level have enormous consequences to every family caregiver. Join caregiving experts for the day to learn how these decisions will affect you and what support will be available as you care for your loved ones.

The next stop on the Virtual Fearless Caregiver conference tour will be New Haven Connecticut on December first.

· Fearless Caregiver Conference participants will learn:

What support is available for family caregivers

· Where the money is for caregivers

· Caring for a loved one during Covid-19

· How to partner with their family members

· How to ask questions of healthcare leaders in the area

· How to get a loved one to stop driving

· Share information with their fellow caregivers

Who Should Attend?

Children of aging parents

Parents caring for children

Spousal caregivers

Long-distance caregivers

Grandparent caregivers

Pastoral caregivers

Volunteer caregivers

Established in 1995, Caregiver Media Group has become the recognized media authority on caregiving through Today’s Caregiver magazine, Caregiver.com, the Fearless Caregiver Conferences, the books, The Fearless Caregiver, Caregiving Ties that Bind and You are Not Alone as well as Caregiver Media Group's award-winning content and custom publications.

Today’s Caregiver magazine contains cover interviews with celebrity caregivers, articles on caregiving issues and vital resources for all caregivers. Cover interviews have included Senator Elizabeth Dole, Senator Robert Dole, Debbie Reynolds, Henry Winkler, Dixie Carter, Clay Walker, Valerie Harper, Robert Wagner, Hugh Downs, and many others.

The digital version of the magazine is available free of charge at Caregiver.com.

