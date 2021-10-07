Cayuse Launches 2021 Research Administration Industry Benchmark Report

This first-of-its-kind survey taps into current trends, technology, challenges and changes impacting research administration today.

Portland, OR October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cayuse, the provider of a market-leading research administration cloud platform, announced today the release of the first-ever industry benchmark report.

In spring 2021, Cayuse sent an in-depth survey to customers to develop a deeper understanding of the challenges, pain points, questions and concerns facing research organizations today as they cope with the impact of COVID-19.

Over 600 participants from 264 organizations responded to survey questions exploring digital transformation, efficiency gaps, and the profound impact of technology on the research administration landscape. They looked at budgets, staffing, metrics and growth planning, as well as key priorities for 2021 and beyond through the prism of the entire research lifecycle, including:

Pre-award management

Post-award management

Risk management/compliance

Resource management

“The Cayuse Benchmark Report report reflects our core mission of empowering globally connected research, by sharing technology trends and analysis that can help inform research organizations large and small,” said Cayuse CEO Matt McLellan.

The survey identified several key themes across the industry:

Increased workloads. The pandemic caused an increase in workloads due to shifting priorities and many survey participants indicated a belief that they will continue to increase in 2022.

Returning to the office is yet to be determined, but for most across the industry, pre-COVID work models will be forever changed.

Greater adoption of technology improves research collaboration. Integrated technology and collaboration go hand in hand and many believe technology is the future of research administration.

The challenge of driving research program growth and tracking results is often due to disconnected systems and processes. Technology that connects with existing systems and improves workflows is essential to better support researchers and increase satisfaction.

Needs and expectations for technology point toward integrated solutions that are easy to use, and easy to maintain, combined with reliably excellent customer support.

