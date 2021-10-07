SER WOCN Announces Medela's Donation of $1,500 to Fund the Future Education of WOC Nurses Through the Dorothy Doughty Education Fund (WOCNEP Scholarship)

During the Southeast Region of the WOCN, Medela asked wound, ostomy and continence nurses (WOC Nurses) from across the Southeast region to share their stories. For every story that was shared, Medela made a donation to the SER WOCN Dorothy Doughty Education Fund, raising $1500.

Palm Harbor, FL October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- During the Southeast Region of the WOCN® Society 44th Annual Conference 2021 (SER WOCN), Medela asked wound, ostomy and continence nurses (WOC Nurses) from across the Southeast region to share their stories. Medela’s collaboration with the WOC Nurse community is an effort to raise money, increase awareness and support nurses interested in entering this unique field of healthcare. For every story that was shared, Medela made a donation to the SER WOCN Dorothy Doughty Education Fund (WOCNEP Scholarship). This campaign raised $1,500 for nurses wishing to attend a WOCN Education Program.

Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurses are registered nurses that specialize in caring for patients with wounds, ostomies and continence disorders. WOC Nurses primarily offer direct patient care, consultations, as well as, staff and patient education. Recommendations for care management are evidence-based, cost-effective and individualized for the specific patient situations.

Sharon McCarthy, the Director of Conference Planning shared, “The purpose of the SER WOCN is to support and promote high standards of practice in the areas of wound, ostomy, and continence. We [SER WOCN] are able to assist nurses seeking to enter the field of WOC nursing or those seeking to advance their nursing education through the Dorothy Doughty Education Scholarships. The SER WOCN is thankful for you, Medela, for the opportunity afforded the WOC nurses to share their stories. Medela’s donation will help us to ensure continued growth in the field of WOC nursing.”

Stephanie Garcia, SER WOCN® Social Media Reporter stated, “I’m so happy to be here at this year’s conference and to thank Medela for sponsoring the Dorothy Doughty Education Fund (WOCNEP Scholarship). “This scholarship has advanced the education of so many of our nurses,” said Garcia. “We’ve had a lot of great applicants coming through the scholarship program [...] and I’m here to tell you that it makes a huge difference for so many people who maybe couldn’t make their vision to be a WOC Nurse without a scholarship.”

“The continued partnership between the WOC Nurse community and Medela at this year’s SER WOCN Conference is a testament to Medela’s commitment and support for this specialized discipline,” said Lita Lilly, WOCN and senior sales director for the USA at Medela. “Healthcare is a dynamic marketplace, and we are proud to continue our support of this organization and its members to enhance clinical and patient care with important medical vacuum technology.”

Medela’s ongoing live and virtual participation with attendees at conferences have delivered interactive sessions and varied educational formats to increase product knowledge and enrich networking opportunities. One such program – the emPOWERment center – is meant to help empower members both personally and professionally. WOC Nurses will continue to benefit from increased awareness and funding through valuable educational opportunities, supported by Medela.

Relevant Links for more information:

https://www.serwocn.org/

https://www.medelahealthcare.com/en-US/npwt

https://www.facebook.com/MedelaNPWT/

https://www.wocn.org/empowered/

About the SER of the WOCN® Society

We are an official region of the WOCN® Society with approximately 700 nurses throughout the South East Region comprising of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The SER of the WOCN® Society believes that nursing as a profession enhances health-care services to a multifaceted society and includes prevention, health maintenance, therapeutic intervention, and rehabilitation. WOC nursing, wound, ostomy, and continence care are areas of specialty practice within the framework of nursing that strive to advance the health care and quality of life of all affected individuals. The SER of the WOCN® Society believes that continuing education and research provide the basis for current, comprehensive nursing practice for patients with wounds, ostomies, and incontinence. The SER of the WOCN® Society provides and approves quality continuing education for its members and for other health-care professionals in order to enhance and improve WOC nursing practice.

About Medela LLC

Medela’s US-based manufacturing and development facility is headquartered in McHenry, Illinois. Medela is a global manufacturer of medical vacuum solutions respected and trusted by doctors and healthcare professionals around the world. Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest.

Contact Information:

SER WOCN

Cordelia Lucas-Sherrod

727-238-5140

Contact via Email

serwocn.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/846261

Press Release Distributed by PR.com