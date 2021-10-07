SkySparc Strengthens Dutch Presence and Builds for Future Growth

SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is further strengthening its local market presence by appointing Robert Segaar as country delivery leader for the Netherlands.

Stockholm, Sweden October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Segaar has taken on additional responsibilities both to support growth of SkySparc’s client base in the Netherlands and to oversee delivery of the firm’s broadening suite of services to existing customers.

To meet growing demand, he will lead the expansion of SkySparc’s Dutch team, which already has more than 60 years of financial consulting experience, prioritizing recruitment to support business operations and application consulting.

Lars Schröder, Head of Sales for Continental Europe, SkySparc, said: “We see increasing client demand for our services among Dutch clients. Establishing a local delivery capacity will be key to our further expansion in this market.”

Segaar re-joined SkySparc in 2017 to bolster its Outsourced Support service for clients in the Netherlands and has worked on strategic projects for clients throughout the financial sector.

He has strong expertise in consulting and project management across treasury and investment management gained at SkySparc, other consulting firms and working in-house at a pension fund.

“The Netherlands has some of the most innovative and forward-thinking corporates and financial institutions in the world,” said Segaar. “There is strong appetite here for the streamlined processes and flexible data management solutions that are core to SkySparc’s value proposition.”

Henrik Crone, Deputy CEO and Practice lead, SkySparc, said: “SkySparc has enjoyed many longstanding partnerships with clients across the Netherlands’ financial and corporate landscape. With his deep local knowledge and client-facing expertise, Robert is perfectly placed to nurture these deep roots, expanding our presence and driving value for clients.”

