New International Cyber Training Academy in Gibraltar

Comtact, an award-winning provider of advanced cyber defence services to governments and enterprises, announced today the launch of a cyber training academy in Gibraltar. Working alongside the HM Government of Gibraltar, the academy seeks to address the shortage of skilled programmers and technicians in the cybersecurity space. It provides access to the very latest technologies, training and simulated attack environments to develop a new legion of cyber defence specialists.

Milton Keynes, United Kingdom October 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Comtact is entering a period of unprecedented growth. This has seen them expand the capabilities of their Security Operations Centre at their UK headquarters in Milton Keynes, along with doubling the size of their facilities.

Comtact’s expansion has fuelled their international ambitions, starting with this announcement of their first international training academy in Gibraltar.

Gibraltar is a global leader in blockchain-based businesses and online gaming. Because of this there is significant technical talent both within the country and the surrounding area – Malaga is known as the Spanish Silicon Valley. Comtact is working alongside the HM Government of Gibraltar, KPMG, the Bland Group and the Digital Skills Academy to provide a state-of-the-art cybersecurity training facility.

Comtact CEO, Dominic List said: “The shortage of skilled programmers and technicians in cybersecurity has become a major threat to businesses and governments worldwide. It is vital the industry works with government and education to close the skills gap and support the talent of the future and I am delighted that Comtact are leading the way to this end.”

About Comtact: Comtact is a leading provider of advanced cyber defence services to governments and enterprises since 2005. They were named a winner at the coveted Global InfoSec Awards in May 2021 for their Cyber Defence Centre in the “SOC-as-a-Service Next Gen” category.

