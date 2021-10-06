New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and AdvantageCare Physicians Collaborate in Staten Island

Staten Island, NY October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the nation, has teamed up with AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY), one of New York’s largest primary and specialty care practices, to provide state-of-the-art cancer care services to Staten Island. The new cancer center is located at 1050 Clove Road., Staten Island, NY 10301.

The cancer center co-located at ACPNY’s Clove Road Medical Office offers an array of integrated cancer services, including medical oncology, hematology, radiation oncology, diagnostic imaging, and comprehensive support services. In addition, NYCBS offers the greatest cutting-edge medical technology and equipment, a full-service research department, 60+ clinical trials with the latest cancer therapeutics, and an on-site laboratory and pharmacy.

ACPNY’s medical offices, like Staten Island’s Clove Road, are designed to make coordination of care seamless, by bringing together a range of primary care and specialty services, offered by ACPNY and its clinical partners, in one convenient location for patients. One of three ACPNY medical offices on Staten Island, the Clove Road location offers care that includes Cardiology, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Hematology/Oncology, OB/GYN, Ophthalmology, Optometry, Podiatry, Pulmonology, Mental Health, and Nutrition. Patients also have convenient on-site access to lab and radiology services.

“Our ‘whole you’ approach to care helps Staten Island patients pursue better health by giving them easy access to a full range of primary and specialty care in their communities,” said Dr. Navarra Rodriguez, Chief Medical Officer of ACPNY.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint into Staten Island. As a result, patients will have access to world-class cancer and blood disorder care, the latest and most innovative treatments, and the most innovative clinical trials, all under one roof, and close to home,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS.

Board-certified hematologist-oncologist Abhirami Vivekanandarajah, MD, will practice at the new location under NYCBS leadership. She has more than six years of experience practicing exclusively in Staten Island. “I feel honored to be involved in the care of my patients during their critical illness that is likely to be one of the most difficult times in their lives,” said Dr. Vivekanandarajah.

To make an appointment, please call (718) 732-4049.

For more information, visit nycancer.com.

To learn more about AdvantageCare Physicians, visit acpny.com.

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.

About AdvantageCare Physicians:

AdvantageCare Physicians, one of the largest primary and specialty care practices in the New York area, provides quality, personalized care that is focused on the whole patient. With more than 40 medical offices across the five boroughs* and Long Island, AdvantageCare Physicians takes a team-based approach to care where physicians work with nurses, social workers, nutritionists, behavioral health specialists, and other professionals.

