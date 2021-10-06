New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and AdvantageCare Physicians Collaborate in Valley Stream

Valley Stream, NY October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the nation, has teamed up with AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY), one of New York’s largest primary and specialty care practices, to provide state-of-the-art cancer care services in Valley Stream. The new cancer center is located at 260 Sunrise Hwy, Valley Stream, NY 11581, minutes from the Green Acres Mall. This will be the practice’s first Nassau location within the ACPNY collaboration.

The new site encompasses numerous services to ensure the social, psychological, and financial needs of each patient. The cancer center co-located at ACPNY Valley Stream Medical Office offers an array of integrated cancer services, including medical oncology, hematology, radiation oncology, diagnostic imaging, and comprehensive support services. In addition, NYCBS offers cutting-edge medical technology and equipment, a full-service research department, 60+ clinical trials with the latest cancer therapeutics, and an on-site laboratory and pharmacy.

ACPNY’s medical offices, like Valley Stream, are designed to make coordination of care seamless, by bringing together a range of primary care and specialty services, offered by ACPNY and its clinical partners, in one convenient location for patients. One of six ACPNY medical offices on Long Island, the Valley Stream location offers care that includes Cardiology, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, OB/GYN, Optometry, Podiatry, Rheumatology, and Behavioral Health. Patients also have convenient on-site access to lab and radiology services.

“Our ‘whole you’ approach to care helps Long Island patients pursue better health by giving them easy access to a full range of primary and specialty care in their communities,” said Dr. Navarra Rodriguez, Chief Medical Officer of ACPNY.

“By co-locating at AdvantageCare Physicians, NYCBS will bring its clinical and research expertise to Nassau County,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “The collaboration will provide for greater resources and expanded care.”

To make an appointment, please call (718) 732-4049.

For more information, visit nycancer.com.

To learn more about AdvantageCare Physicians, visit acpny.com.

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.

About AdvantageCare Physicians:

AdvantageCare Physicians, one of the largest primary and specialty care practices in the New York area, provides quality, personalized care that is focused on the whole patient. With more than 40 medical offices across the five boroughs* and Long Island, AdvantageCare Physicians takes a team-based approach to care where physicians work with nurses, social workers, nutritionists, behavioral health specialists, and other professionals.

*BronxDocs is an affiliate of AdvantageCare Physicians in the Bronx.

Contact:

Sarah Gould, (631) 375-7931, Sarah@brandcaregroup.com

Kwame Patterson, KPatterson@emblemhealth.com

Contact Information:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator

631-574-8360

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/846257

Press Release Distributed by PR.com