New Age Marketing Hosts Recruiting Summit

New Age Marketing hosted a summit for companies in the North/South Carolina and Virginia region that included paintball, dinner, networking events and a recruiting conference.

Charlotte, NC October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- During the month of August, New Age Marketing had the opportunity to host a recruiting summit for their firm and several other companies in the North Carolina/Virginia region. This 2-day summit consisted of epic paintball games, networking events, dinners and conferences. “We wanted to provide a mix of fun and business for our employees and all the individuals traveling in from out of town,” says Jared Poniatowski, CEO of New Age Marketing.

Rooms were reserved at the Sonesta Suites for traveling guests during the event. The hotel hosted the conference as well where guest speakers presented on the ins and outs of recruiting and talent acquisition. “It was awesome to hear from such highly respected mentors and learn more about the back end of recruiting and what all goes into that. Also being able to network and build relationships with other people in the business from other offices was definitely meaningful,” says Account Manager Eric Martin.

New Age Marketing plans on hosting more events like this in the future to provide more local networking opportunities for their employees. For more information and to follow more events with New Age Marketing check out their website at newagemarketinginc.net.

