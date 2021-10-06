The Citizen Science Lab Receives $300,000 Grant from the Eden Hall Foundation for SeaPerch Program

Funding will aid in transportation costs and allow nonprofit to expand program to a wider demographic.

Pittsburgh, PA October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Citizen Science Lab, a nonprofit organization that provides STEM education to underserved youth in Pittsburgh, has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the Eden Hall Foundation to enhance its SeaPerch program. This year-long program provides middle and high school students with the opportunity to learn robotics, engineering, science, teamwork and problem-solving skills while building an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and navigating it through obstacle courses. These skills prepare students for the international competition at the end of the year, where they are awarded based on their ROV’s design and capabilities. The Citizen Science Lab leads the largest African American SeaPerch team in the region.

Teresa Grande, a science teacher with The Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh Charter School, has seen the impact of The Citizen Science Lab first-hand, “SeaPerch encourages and inspires the youth who are fortunate enough to participate. The most rewarding aspect of SeaPerch has been watching my students’ interest in STEM flow over into the classroom and seeing my young ladies develop a true love of science!”

This grant widens accessibility to families within the community by enabling transportation for students from participating schools to The Citizen Science Lab locations. It also supports providing the SeaPerch program to high school students, allowing The Citizen Science Lab to maintain SeaPerch’s high retention rate for students moving from middle school to high school. The goal is for students to pursue degrees in robotics and engineering, ultimately increasing the number of STEM professionals.

About The Citizen Science Lab

Founded in 2015, The Citizen Science Lab is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has become a city leader in providing interactive STEM programming for the residents of Pittsburgh. Located in the Hill District neighborhood and South Hills region, The Citizen Science Lab provides an accessible space to connect young people with opportunities to increase STEM knowledge, academic achievement, and self-confidence. It incorporates state-of-the-art laboratories that provide hands-on exposure to life science, biomedical, robotics, and biotechnology education for students, teachers, biomedical startups, and adults. The Citizen Science Lab has served over 4,000 students from communities including, but not limited to, the Hill District, Homewood, The North Side, Penn Hills, Peters Township, and Upper St. Clair.

