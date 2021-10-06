Monitored Therapeutics Inc. Announces Close of $3.5MM Financing Round Led by Tamarind Hill

Columbus, OH October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Monitored Therapeutics Inc. (MTI), a remote patient monitoring company that has developed the leading platform for physicians and pulmonologists to better monitor and care for patients with respiratory conditions, has closed a $3.5MM financing round led by Tamarind Hill.

MTI’s GoSpiro handheld Bluetooth spirometer, FDA 501(k) cleared in 2017, pairs with a patient’s smartphone or a GoHome patient health monitor, allowing for lab-quality monitoring in the home. The GoHome simplifies patient’s diagnostic testing at home with easy-to-follow instructions to multiple peripheral devices. Additionally, the Company’s GoClinic platform provides an in-clinic solution for both the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Clinic Trial markets for a wide range of cardiopulmonary and neurological diseases.

“We already have a successful, revenue generating business in Healthcare, serving five of the top ten Respiratory Hospitals in the United States. With positive feedback and collaboration with these partners, we are confident our solution is ready to move into the broader respiratory patient population. Additionally, our position in Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials has advanced due to COVID-19’s impact on the Pharmaceutical industry, accelerating decentralized clinical trials. This new round of capital will allow us to move quickly on both market opportunities,” said Michael Taylor, CEO of MTI.

“The technology that MTI has built allows for clinically accurate data to be captured with very little patient effort, enabling any patient to use the platform from their home with ease. Actionable insights are then pushed back to providers in real time. We believe what MTI is building can lead to a drastic reduction in the cost that chronic pulmonary diseases have on the healthcare system,” said Mark Shary, Founder and Managing Partner at Tamarind Hill.

About Monitored Therapeutics Inc.

Monitored Therapeutics Inc. is focused on solutions for the management of respiratory diseases like COPD, Asthma, Lung Transplant, and Cystic Fibrosis. The Company provides remote patient monitoring solutions for in-home and clinic use supporting healthcare organizations as well as pharmaceutical clinical trials. Founded in 2011, the Company’s mission is to extend Access to Care to the patient and provider through a standardized platform, increasing Patient Engagement, Drug Adherence and Quality of Life while decreasing overall healthcare costs by keeping patients in their homes and out of the hospital.

About Tamarind Hill

Tamarind Hill is venture capital firm based in Columbus, Ohio that invests in early-stage healthcare and supply chain technology businesses. Founded in 2017 by Mark Shary and Ben Trumbull, Tamarind Hill is currently investing out of their Fund II.

