GRIP, a Verizon Wireless Exclusive Brand by DE World, Recently Launched the Grip All-in-1 Wireless Charging Phone Mount

Brooklyn, NY October 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- GRIP is an exclusive brand designed for Verizon Wireless by DE World. Grip recently launched the Grip All-in-1 Wireless Charging Phone Mount, the first car mount that gives the user the choice of how they want to mount their phone.

Wireless charging has been one of the biggest innovations in phone charging technology in recent years, and while it’s great for desktops, it’s been a frustrating experience for people on the go.

Most wireless car chargers can be safety hazards because they require the phone to sit on the dashboard. While it may not be an issue for some drivers, many drivers use their phone’s navigation system or other apps while driving.

Using the Grip All-in-1 allows drivers to both charge their phone wirelessly and keep their eyes on the road.

This Grip All-in-1 Wireless Car Phone Mount is optimized for most Qi Wireless compatible Apple and Samsung phones and features arms that expand to hold your phone and rubber padding that keeps your device in place, whether you’re driving in stop-and-go rush-hour traffic or a bumpy dirt road in an RV.

The Qi wireless charger supports 15W Fast Charge and fits phones up to 3.5” wide x 8” tall. It also includes a Qualcomm 3.0 USB car charger and 4ft USB-C charging cable.

The best feature about the Grip All-in-1 phone mount is that it comes equipped with 4 different mounting options; including a suction mount for the dashboard or windshield, an air vent mount, a CD-slot mount, and an adhesive mount for anywhere you want.

Pricing and Availability:

The Grip All-in-1 Wireless Car Phone Mount is available exclusively at Verizon corporate stores and on their website for $79.99 at Verizon.com. Grip offers a 1-year warranty from date of purchase on all mounts.

About Digital Energy World:

DE World believes in enhancing your digital life and overall product experience, by incorporating style and quality into their line. Digital Energy® World is a leading provider of consumer electronics and accessory brands. With a passion for technology and innovation since 1999, DE has developed a global presence by consistently evolving alongside the tech and fashion industries to create a full cutting edge product line.

Our newest assortment of products is an exclusive line of GRIP phone mounts and surge protectors exclusively designed and sold at Verizon stores.

For more information about Grip and the full Grip product line, visit WatchMeGrip.com.

