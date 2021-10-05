Carvant Financial LLC Welcomes David Cevasco as National Sales Manager

Syosset, NY October 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Carvant Financial LLC, a leading non-prime automobile finance company based in Syosset NY, today announced the addition of David Cevasco as National Sales Manager. Mr. Cevasco most recently served as Divisional Manager for United Auto Credit Corp.

“We’re very excited to have David join the Carvant team. Having spent 11 years at UACC, David’s wealth of knowledge and industry experience will benefit all of our constituents including our dealers, sales representatives and our organization as a whole,” said Jeff Cohen, CEO of Carvant Financial. “David will strengthen our internal processes and structure and help facilitate our expansion into new geographical areas.”

Throughout his more than 20 year career in the auto business, Mr. Cevasco has held a variety of positions in automobile finance including the last 11 years at UACC. He started as an Area Manager in 2010 and became a Divisional Manager in 2014. He was the Divisional Manager of the year for 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Carvant team. They have developed a great business over the past 11 years. With their robust platform and state of the art technology, I’m highly confident I can help bring the company to the next level,” said Cevasco.

About Carvant Financial LLC

Since 2010, Carvant Financial has provided financing for consumers that have less than perfect credit. Operating in numerous states, Carvant’s programs are designed to give individuals with the ability and the willingness to pay the opportunity to purchase a reliable vehicle, and to improve their credit and future prospects.

Contact Information:

Carvant Financial LLC

Robert Micalizzi

516-750-0038

Contact via Email

www.carvant.com

