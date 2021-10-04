NY Imaging Specialists Brings the Future of Medical Imaging to Nassau County

New Hyde Park, NY October 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NY Imaging Specialists today announced the opening of a brand-new comprehensive imaging center in Nassau County. The center includes advanced imaging technology, a women’s health center, an interventional radiology suite, and an adjoining New York Cancer & Blood Specialists medical oncology facility. The new state-of-the-art imaging center brings together world-class physicians, advanced diagnostics, and minimally invasive treatment in a one-stop-shop.

Located at 1 Delaware Drive, New Hyde Park, NY 11042, the spacious and comfortable center offers a comprehensive diagnostic imaging suite, including MRIs, PET/CT, ultrasounds, and all aspects of women’s imaging: 3D mammography, breast ultrasound, and breast MRI. Widely recognized breast MRI expert Julian Safir, MD, and one of the most renowned and first fellowship-trained breast imagers on Long Island, Corinne E. Tobin, will bring their expertise to the practice.

Dr. Michael J. Drabkin, Chief of Interventional Radiology (IR) and Interventional Oncology for NY Imaging Specialists, will lead the IR department to perform minimally invasive image-guided procedures.

“NY Imaging Specialists continues to identify new ways to serve our community with advanced technology for enhanced health care services. We recognize the need for comprehensive and personalized services when it comes to imaging and women’s health,” said Corinne E. Tobin, MD, Chief of Breast Imaging. “This new center helps deliver on our commitment to provide world-class care in a convenient and comfortable setting, closer to home.”

The hours of operation will be Monday - Saturday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. To make an appointment, please call (516) 407-6315.

For more information, please visit nyimaging.com and nycancer.com.

About NY Imaging Specialists

Our mission at NY Imaging Specialists is to provide the highest-quality advanced imaging in a patient-centered and compassionate environment, with the comfort and convenience of being close to home.

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.

Contact Information:

New York Imaging Specialists

Sarah Gould

631-574-8360

Contact via Email

https://nyimaging.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/846078

Press Release Distributed by PR.com