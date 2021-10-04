GryphonHR and N3 Notary Announce New Partnership

Clarkston, MI October 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- GryphonHR is pleased to announce a new partnership with N3 Notary of San Diego, CA. This partnership will allow GryphonHR clients the ability to utilize N3 Notary’s nationwide network of notary agents to assist in completing Remote Employees’ Section 2 of the Form I-9.

Through this new partnership with N3 Notary, GryphonHR clients will be able to select the third-party agent option for an employee’s Section 2 completion. The notary agent will reach out to the employee via a voice call or text to determine a mutually agreed upon location, date and time to complete the employee’s Section 2 of the Form I-9. Throughout the appointment process, the GryphonHR system will be updated with the agent and appointment details associated with the assignment request until completion. Once Section 2 is complete, the GryphonHR system can automate the E-Verify process and close all Employment Authorized cases which calls for less action from the HR team.

The N3 Notary network consists of over 5 thousand mobile Notary Agents nationwide. This network covers all 50 states and is backed by a team of Form I-9 experts to ensure the proper and timely execution for Section 1, 2 and optionally, Section 3 of the Form I-9.

“For over 8 years, N3 Notary has pioneered the on-demand, agent services business for completing Form I-9 for employers with remote employees. I’m extremely excited to offer their services to GryphonHR partners and clients, through a robust, system integration unlike any on the market today,” commented, Marc Villella, President of GryphonHR.

About GryphonHR

GryphonHR is a robust, Human Resources employment compliance platform designed to simplify and streamline the compliance lifecycle, allowing HR staff to focus on more employee-centric tasks and duties. With GryphonHR, organizations can manage their employee HR compliance tasks, globally, from a single platform. To learn more about GryphonHR visit: www.gryphonhr.com

About N3 Notary

N3 Notary provides a remote hire I-9 Form verification service that is designed to help companies reach I-9 Form compliance for remote hires. Employers can leverage a nationwide network of traveling Notary Publics that act as the employer's authorized agent. All agents that partner with N3 Notary are trained, licensed, and have undergone a local and nationwide criminal background check. To learn more about the N3 Notary Network visit: https://n3notary.net

