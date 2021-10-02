National Drive Electric Week, Huntington Beach, by Plug In To Excitement, Saturday October 9, 2021, 10 AM to 4 PM

Huntington Beach, CA October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Plug-In America, Sierra Club and Electric Vehicle Association present National Drive Electric Week, starting Sep 25, 2021 and culminating in what is poised to be the largest event of its kind in the world in Huntington Beach, California on October 9, 2021. Boasting two football fields of venue space open to the public, the event will showcase a wide array of the fantastic, high-tech, fast, efficient and innovative plug-in electric vehicles (PEVs) that are available to own today.

Anchored by automobiles reflecting some of the most revolutionary designs in years, the event will showcase tractable, low maintenance, easy to charge, smooth running models from BMW, Nissan, Porsche, Tesla, Chevrolet, Fiat, Kia, Hyundai and Ford. Most will have test drive versions to allow attendees to sample the quiet, futuristic, thrilling performance of production electric cars.

The event will also feature innovative products from bicycles to skateboards to buses to medium duty trucks. There are even electric boats, one-wheeled scooters and surfboards.

The most noteworthy electric vehicle proponents and advocates will speak and participate in a moderated panel including:

· Chanel Parson, SCE Principal Manager of eMobility Operations

· Kim Carr, HB Mayor

· Andre Hudson will introduce IndiEV, a new OEM, and will sneak peek their first model EV that will reveal globally on October 14

· Linda Webber of Nissan will present an exclusive preview of their coming 2022 Nissan ARIYA EV SUV

Utility providers, photovoltaic companies, public charging station representatives, EV conversion manufactures and aftermarket retailers will complete the sustainable excitement portfolio.

Never before have this many plug in transportation machines been assembled in one exposition on this scale. Come see what all the excitement is about.

Saturday, October 9, 2021, 10 AM - 4 PM

Huntington State Beach Parking Lot

Beach Blvd. at Pacific Coast Hwy

Huntington Beach, CA 92646

For more information go to:

Website: https://driveelectricweek.org/event?eventid=2919

Twitter: @PlugIn2Excite

Facebook: NDEWHB facebook

The organizer of this event, Darren Schurig, is available for interviews.

Contact Information:

Plug In To Excitement!

Darren Schurig

714-767-4736

Contact via Email

driveelectricweek.org/event?eventid=2919

