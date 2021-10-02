Lily Lisa Receives Second Woman of the Year Award from Art 4 Peace

Art 4 Peace Names Fashion Icon, Lily Lisa, Woman of the Year.

Beverly Hills, CA October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Art 4 Peace Awards took place at the beautiful Westin Resort Calabasas in San Diego. The annual event honors guests from around the globe that are making an impact in their communities and nations.

Founded in Beverly Hills by Dame Dr. Munni Irone, Art 4 Peace, was created with a vision and intention to serve as a platform to acknowledge ART as the catalyst for PEACE and for change at a global level.

Lily Lisa received her second Woman of the Year Award for efforts towards pandemic relief and charitable giving in Los Angeles and its surrounding communities. Lily Lisa is a selfless, caring woman that reaches out to the homeless and underserved to give where she is able.

Lily Lisa has won numerous awards for her documentary “As Always Stay By Me” as well as for her ongoing charitable work. She is touching lives and inspiring others to “always follow your heart and do your best.” Being a "Social Activist" is among the long list of things important to Lily Lisa. She is so passionate about combatting the disparate treatment received by many in the community and often is seen feeding and talking to the homeless not only in Los Angeles but anywhere in the world that she travels. In Lily Lisa's own words as to why charitable work is important: “I truly believe that successful people have a duty to give something back to society. Working on philanthropic projects has been so rewarding to me. A single act of kindness has a rippling effect.”

Among other award recipients are Jude Elie, receiving the Hero of the Pandemic Award. Jude Elie is currently a presidential candidate for the country of Haiti and stands for healing and uniting Haiti. His goal is to bring updated technology and green energy to his country along with digital technology turning the country into a place of economic stability.

Mayor Michael Vo of Fountain Valley, received an honorary PhD and the Hero of Pandemic Royal Award. He announced the inauguration of Fountain Valley to be deemed the City of Kindness where the citizens are joining in the “Million Acts of Kindness” effort.

In addition to her philanthropic efforts, Lily Lisa is the owner of the Lily Lisa Collection of Beverly Hills. Her boutique opened just prior to the pandemic and is currently online. Today, the Lily Lisa Brand has signature pieces worn by notable celebrities, including Dame Munni Ironi at Art 4 Peace 2021. She has also developed the finest natural products for her Lily Lisa Skin Care Line and created mineral make-up for the cosmetic line. As Lily notes "Today’s woman is conscientious about her health and appearance.

Twice named “Most Elegant Lady” as Hurun Luxury Group’s Ambassador at the World Polo Championship. Lily Lisa continues to work closely with the Hurun Reports events honoring well-known Chinese entrepreneurs, executives, artists, designers and authoritative media respected in their field.

Despite her many accomplishments Lily Lisa is a very humble person. She states “Beauty is not just outside but also from deep inside.” With the current state of things in the world, Lily Lisa’s wish is “God bless America, God bless us all, God bless the world.”

