Superior Foundation 19th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Santa Fe Springs, CA October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Superior Grocers held its Annual Foundation Golf Tournament on September 26th at the JW Marriott in Palm Desert. The Superior Foundation along with our many Vendor Partners raised over $400,000 to support Schools, Music & Arts, Health and Wellness, and Scholarships for higher Education.

“It is extremely important to be connected with the community. In addition to striving to make our customers’ shopping experience the best, we are also dedicated to serving our community. Throughout the year, we reach out to the communities where our stores are located. Superior will always be an active partner in the local community,” said Mimi Song, Chairman and CEO. This is the vision of the Superior Foundation.The event took place over 3 day’s including a great day of golf and a Star Studded Banquet. MC, Henry DiCarlo filled the evening with entertainment, Magicians stunned with masterful illusions, and Comedian Frankie Quinones had the room in stitches.

“We were not able to have this event in 2020 due to the constraints we were facing, so I am very pleased that we were able to bring this Premier Charity Event back. It was made possible because of the support and partnerships with our Vendor Community,” said Richard Wardwell, President.

Superior Grocers is one of the largest independently-owned chain of grocery stores in Southern California. Superior began its operations in 1981 with one store and now operates 47 stores throughout Southern California, and employs nearly 4,500 associates. Aside from its wide assortment of grocery, produce, meat, bakery, frozen, deli, international foods & general merchandise products, Superior stores also offer a variety of freshly prepared products in the Bakery, Meat & Seafood, Service Deli and Hot Foods departments. Superior offers shoppers the highest quality products at the lowest prices along with exceptional customer service.

Superior Foundation, its non-profit arm, was founded 20 years ago. The foundation’s efforts make a direct connection with local communities providing ongoing support to schools, youth programs and scholarship foundations.

Over $3 million donated to schools and non-profits in support of youth and education in Southern California.

Contact Information:

Superior Grocers

Dale Nakata

562-345-9000

Contact via Email

superiorgrocers.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/845951

Press Release Distributed by PR.com