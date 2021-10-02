Medical Mutts Service Dogs Holds Open House with Demonstrations, Live Music, and Dog Costume Contest

Indianapolis, IN October 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On October 16th, 3-7:00pm, Medical Mutts Service Dogs, invites the local community to meet their staff and service dogs in training.

Medical Mutts is a service dog organization specialized in training rescue dogs as service dogs for people who suffer from conditions such as diabetes, seizures or psychiatric conditions. They will be hosting an open house at their facility at 6120 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis IN 46220.

Different activities will succeed throughout the afternoon, and will include live music, silent auction, lawn games, face painting, traditional and vegan foods, hot cider, and baked goods for sale.

This 2021 Open House will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate dogs and the many ways they make a difference in our lives.

Two service dog training demonstrations will be presented by Jennifer Cattet Ph.D., Executive Director and author. With the trainers, she will explain how dogs can be taught to help with conditions such as diabetes, seizures and psychiatric conditions. She will also be available for a book signing.

Dog owners are invited to enroll their dogs in a Best Dressed Mutt contest and compete for some dog specialty prices. All dogs are welcome, whether, pets, service dogs, emotional support dogs or therapy dogs.

Medical Mutts has also invited some of their rescue partners to bring dogs available for adoption.

Donations gratefully accepted but not required.

This is an outdoor event and will not take place if it rains substantially.

Contact Information:

Medical Mutts Service Dogs Inc.

Jennifer Cattet Ph.D.

317-991-5400

https://www.medicalmutts.org/

