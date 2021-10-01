Following his breakout single, "Fly Away," which has amassed over half a million views on YouTube, "Everybody Keep Running" is uplifting, unapologetic EDM that shares the same euphoric sounds as its anthemic predecessor. Featuring UK singer, Peter Forrest and stars South African runner, Sibusiso Madikizela in the music video, the collective work from global talents combines Dance music with athletics.

Hong Kong-based artist-producer Zight announced today that he will drop a new single/video, "Everybody Keep Running (Featuring Peter Forest)," in partnership with b2 Music, across all major digital platforms and on YouTube.

Since his breakout single, "Fly Away" in January 2021, Zight has focused his energy on crafting uplifting, unapologetic EDM music with a positive message. "Fly Away," which featured singer Sonne Rele, has already amassed over half a million YouTube views and "Everybody Keep Running" continues in the same vein as an anthemic, uplifting message. Created during the lead up to the Tokyo Olympics with the world still in the throes of the pandemic, Zight found inspiration in the determination of long-distance runners and enlisted the help of South African runner Sibusiso Madikizela, who stars in the music video.

Zight said, “With all my music I want to uplift people and make them feel better. I was inspired by the athletes, especially the runners who came to the Olympics despite the global pandemic and competed for their countries and for the world. 'Everybody Keep Running' is for everyone who has had a tough couple of years – if we just keep running and trying, we’ll get through it.”

Peter Forest added, “Quite a few of my fans and followers are from different regions in Asia, yet I never had a chance to work with another Asian artist before Zight, so I'm really grateful that our collab opened the perfect window of opportunity for me. Needless to say, Zight's music production skills are exceptional. Right from when I first listened to the demo I knew this track was special.”

Sibusiso Madikizela (Sibu) added, “I was happy to join the video and it was easy for me to agree because the music video and the song are about something I do every day running. I’m over the moon, and very excited to see the song’s success.”

The single, "Everybody Keep Running," will be released along with extended and instrumental versions, with b2 Music partnering for promotion.

About b2 Holdings Ltd.:

b2 Holdings Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based talent management company, record label and music advisory firm. B2 represents established and emerging Asian talent, as well as Western talent and music management companies seeking opportunities in the Asian market. Additionally, b2 Music, b2’s record label, focuses on presenting the best Asian music to an international audience.

About Zight:

Zight is an emerging EDM artist from Hong Kong. His style is distinctly upbeat, fusing feel-good melodies with euphoric soundscapes and thunderous rhythms. His creative process is unique in that the artist suffers from the disorder "Synesthesia," which means his emotions are often transferred into melodies in his mind. The result is something authentic and oozing with originality.

