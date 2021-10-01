Tersus Environmental Receives New Patent from U.S. Patent Office

Tersus Environmental adds to its patent portfolio with issuance of US Patent 11,123,779 B2, Method and a Chemical Composition for Accelerated In Situ Biochemical Remediation.

Wake Forest, NC October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tersus Environmental (www.tersusenv.com) today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent, 11,123,779 B2 (the ‘779 patent), further strengthening the Company’s intellectual property position and coverage for the Company’s diverse selection of products and technologies for soil and groundwater remediation.

Officially granted on September 21, 2021, the ‘779 patent is titled, “Method and a Chemical Composition for Accelerated In Situ Biochemical Remediation.” The claims are generally directed towards a method for supplying a mixture comprising ferrous sulfide and zero-valent metal particle reactants into soil pathways to biologically react with dissolved contaminants in groundwater. Further, an organic hydrogen donor is supplied into the soil-pathways to produce anaerobic-conditions to cause indigenous anaerobic bacteria to biodegrade residual concentrations of the contaminants. The claims are also generally directed towards a chemical composition comprising vegetable oil, an oil thickening agent, and a surfactant forming suspension networks for ferrous sulfide and zero-valent metal particle reactants, wherein said suspension network comprises ferrous sulfide and zero-valent metal particles encapsulated within a liquid membrane formed of the vegetable oil.

