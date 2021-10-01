Marcel Fröhlich Joins Board of Directors of Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation (EKGF)

Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation is pleased to welcome Marcel Fröhlich of eccena to its Board of Directors. eccenca is a leading provider of an automated decision processing platform solution that enables companies to infuse knowledge into their data. Enterprise Knowledge promotes semantic standards and best practices to support the growing enterprise knowledge graph marketplace.

“Marcel is a welcome addition to EKGF’s board,” said EKGF’s board president Dennis E. Wisnosky. "He is well respected in the knowledge graph industry and he brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will benefit the Foundation’s members and endeavors."

Marcel Fröhlich said, "EKGF combines a unique blend of expertise and industrial experience to shape and align the building blocks required for reusable knowledge and data infrastructures. I am looking forward to contributing to cross-industry best practices for using enterprise knowledge graphs."

Marcel Fröhlich is in charge of customer projects and consulting at eccenca. In his role, he is regularly involved in enterprise knowledge graph initiatives, predominantly in mobility and manufacturing industries. Marcel holds a degree in computer science (University of Tübingen and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam) and an MBA from ESB Reutlingen. He worked 10 years in the corporate world serving in various management positions in T‑Systems International GmbH, where he was responsible for substantial project & consulting business in various industries mostly focused on business information management. Since 2013, he has been serving as Director Services at eccenca, where he continues to conceptualize and implement knowledge graph infrastructures in several lighthouse projects at large enterprises including Nokia, Bosch and Siemens.

About eccenca

eccenca is a leading provider of an automated decision processing platform solution that enables companies to infuse knowledge into their data. Its knowledge graph platform eccenca Corporate Memory allows companies to link and manage their disparate data, business rules and constraints, configurations and expert knowledge in one central application. Thus, eccenca helps companies to master the complexity and dynamics of their knowledge, product and device lifecycles by enabling unlimited cross-system data integration, access and reusability. This empowers them to establish transparency and strengthen LOB efficiency as well as to scale knowledge for intelligent automation and AI applications. eccenca.com

About EKG Foundation

Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation was formed in April 2020 to promote semantic standards and best practices to support the growing enterprise knowledge graph marketplace. A consortium of data management and semantic technology advocates, EKG Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on the growth of semantic technology, the adoption of best practices, and the implementation of a shared infrastructure for evaluating data quality. EKGF's members participate in weekly open working sessions to debate and develop a consensus in order to provide guidelines for the development and deployment of an enterprise knowledge graph. The principles emphasize shared meaning and content reuse that are the cornerstone of operating in complex and interconnected environments. The first edition of EKGF’s Enterprise Knowledge Graph Maturity Model will be released in early October, 2021. ekgf.org

