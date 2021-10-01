IBEX IT Business Experts Awarded SeaPort Next Generation Contract by U.S. Navy

Norcross, GA October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In July 2021, IBEX IT Business Experts (IBEX), a nationally recognized IT consulting and training firm, was awarded a Prime Contract with the U.S. Navy for Seaport Next Generation (NxG) multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ). The multiple-award, IDIQ contracts will provide the Navy with an avenue to more easily and quickly obtain engineering and project management support services via task orders. As a Prime Contractor, IBEX will have the opportunity to compete for individual task orders supporting the Navy with a variety of engineering, technical and program management services spanning 23 functional areas.

The government estimates $5 billion in services will be procured annually for task orders issued under SeaPort NxG. Each multiple-award contract has a base period of 2.5 years and an ordering period option of five years. Among the other prime contractors are Lockheed Martin, Viasat, Inc., OCCI, SupplyCore and many others.

The IT Resource Lead for Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFACENGCOM) Department of Navy (DON) said, “This contract was the first one NAVFACENGCOM has awarded to IBEX and the team has been professional, responsive and efficient. They created a process and website that exceeded our expectations and they continue to help us resolve issues almost daily; some of their support includes sign-ups, liaison between our third-party vendors, and overall problem solving. I would recommend IBEX in a heartbeat; they have been top-notch!”

Contracts were awarded based on the expansion for task orders of the 23 functional areas as part of a rolling admissions process launched in January. The contract covers 12 functional areas in the engineering services category that include engineering, system engineering and safety and process engineering support, research and development, and software engineering, development, programming and network support, according to the final request for proposals. The program management category encompasses 11 functional areas, including financial analysis and budget support, quality assurance and computer systems analysts.

About IBEX

IBEX was founded in 2012 and is proudly woman and minority-owned and certified by the Small Business Administration, the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and the SBA 8(a) Business Development Program. IBEX works with both government agencies and corporations including the US Army, US Air Force, Defense Health Agency, NASA, TSA, CDC, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) and Cox Communications to implement and train workers using innovative technologies.

To learn more about IBEX’s services visit ibexexperts.com.

Contact Information:

IBEX IT Business Experts

Jackson Hogue

770.375.7668

Contact via Email

ibexexperts.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/845866

Press Release Distributed by PR.com