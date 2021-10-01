OmeCare and LifeSite Announce COVID-19 Testing Solution Partnership

The partnership provides a turnkey approach for workplaces, schools, major conventions and other group events looking to ensure safety and meet governmental mandates for students, staff, employees and event participants.

San Diego, CA October 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- OmeCare and LifeSite have launched a synergistic partnership that combines COVID-19 testing with a test and vaccination status management solution for events, organizations and companies of all sizes.

The partnership provides a turnkey approach for workplaces, schools, major conventions and other group events looking to ensure safety and meet governmental mandates for students, staff, employees and event participants. The solution encompasses deployment, testing, and test administration, combined with fast turnaround of lab results - all viewable in real-time through a comprehensive management dashboard.

As an initial screening, on-site rapid antigen tests provide patients with results within minutes, while more extensive RT-PCR testing is provided to individuals testing positive. For incoming travelers who require inbound or outbound RT-PCR testing, the joint service will provide worry-free solutions for traveling attendees onsite or at the host hotel.

The partnership offers organizations with a variety of COVID-19 testing options:

- Antigen on-site and monitored nasal swab test: results received in 10 minutes

- PCR at-home saliva test: results received in 24-48 hours

- PCR on-site and monitored saliva test: results received in 24-48 hours

- A comprehensive student, attendee, employee dashboard for test results, vaccination status tracking and compliance reporting

“Many customers are looking for full solutions that combine both onsite rapid antigen testing and PCR tests to ensure the highest level of compliance and safety. We are pleased to be working with the LifeSite team who has the infrastructure, solutions, experience, and front-line staff to provide A-Z service offerings,” said Hartley Miller, Chief Revenue Officer of OmeCare.

“As we service schools, corporations, and events across the country, it is comforting to add OmeCare’s California CLIA/CAP-accredited laboratory to our lab network,” added Chris Wong, Chairman and CEO of LifeSite.

OmeCare has validated a COVID-19 real-time PCR test performed by licensed laboratory scientists specially-trained in performing the COVID-19 testing. All processes are completed in a BSL-2 safety level laboratory and comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

About OmeCare

OmeCare is a trusted provider of DNA testing and reporting for both clinicians and consumers, employing a renowned team of leading bioinformatics, genetic and molecular biologists, nutritionists, physicians, Al scientists, and technicians who operate in a clinical-grade, high-complexity, College of Pathologists (CAP) and Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendment (CUA) accredited laboratory. This state-of-the-art facility has the capability of performing any type of molecular testing including next-generation sequencing (NGS), genotyping, epigenetic­ methylation, and RT-PCR/dPCR for viral identification. Visit https://omecare.com/my-health/covid-19/ for more information.

About LifeSite

LifeSite was founded to inspire and empower people by connecting their heads and their heart – providing personal peace of mind today and for family and loved ones tomorrow. A previous “Consumers’ Choice” winner at AARP Innovation@50+, LifeSite provides secure, convenient, and smart web-based solutions to help individuals, families, and trusted advisors store, organize and access the most important information in their life, anytime, anywhere. As companies faced the challenges to stay open, manage outbreaks and keep employees and their families safe, LifeSite developed a comprehensive turnkey corporate COVID testing and vaccination tracking solution: administration, sampling automation, testing, test results communication, billing, reimbursement, and secure HIPAA compliant digital storage for employee vaccination status and test results. Visit www.lifesite.co for more information.

