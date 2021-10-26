Milwaukee's Fastest Growing Minority-Owned Safety Supply Firm Secures $1 Million Contract with Milwaukee Public Schools

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Ed Business, a woman- and Black-owned business that provides office and safety supplies, equipment and strategic sourcing services, is experiencing exponential growth. The firm announced that it recently secured a $1 million contract award with Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) to provide N95 masks to all 132 MPS sites.

The Milwaukee Public Schools contract win is a testament to the firm's dedication and passion for keeping communities and children safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Best Ed Business sourced the masks within the timeframe required and delivered the masks to all MPS sites on time.

"Best Ed Business not only wants to become the vendor of choice for a company's office supplies, PPE needs, furniture, and other strategic sourcing items — we also want to be a model of an intergenerational, minority- and women-owned business for others to follow," says June Perry-Stevens, who founded Best Ed Business in 2004.

Best Ed Business is keen on collaboration and understands the power of partnerships. The company has solidified Airgas and Quicksilver as strategic partners to help improve efficiency and shorten delivery times for goods. Through their work with reputable firms like National Business Furniture and Duet Resource Group, Best Ed Business has also grown the office furniture portion of its business, successfully furnishing new and remodeled spaces for Milwaukee's Bader Philanthropies, the African American Chamber of Commerce offices, and the Boys & Girls Club Ready Center, among others.

"We're pleased to be working with Best Ed Business at Milwaukee Public Schools," says Tangela Anderson, Procurement Associate at MPS. "They have been great partners when it comes to listening to our needs and proactively identifying solutions that take product quality and cost-effectiveness into consideration — especially as we continue to support our school faculty and staff through the COVID-19 pandemic."

This contract is the latest in a series of wins for Best Ed Business, prompting founder June Perry-Stevens to add another executive leader to the company's roster: her daughter. Krystle C.M. Perry has joined Best Ed Business as co-owner and Business Development Manager.

Krystle brings with her a wealth of knowledge in the private, non-profit, and corporate sectors, having served the Milwaukee community through her career in social work and organizational development.

"I'm thrilled to be joining my mother as we position Best Ed Business for a period of rapid growth," says Perry. "We are looking forward to serving our community by providing concierge service around the goods and services that help organizations meet their goals."

With the addition of Perry, Best Ed Business becomes a dynamic multigenerational mother-daughter team that's even more focused on meeting and exceeding the needs of their customers. To learn more about Best Ed Business, visit https://bestedbusiness.com/ .

About Best Ed Business

Founded in 2004, Best Ed Business is a minority- and women-owned small business providing construction PPE and safety equipment, office furniture, education and office supplies, and strategic sourcing to school systems and a variety of small and medium-sized businesses. Owned by June Perry-Stevens and her daughter, Krystle C.M. Perry, Best Ed Business is focused on providing companies with reliable and responsive solutions to their sourcing needs through partnerships with reputable, like-minded firms. The company counts Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee County, Northwestern Mutual, Gilbane Building Company, and many more, as clients. For more information about Best Ed Business, visit https://bestedbusiness.com/ .

Media Contact

Nepherterra Estrada Best

C: 414.704.9932

E: 322212@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milwaukees-fastest-growing-minority-owned-safety-supply-firm-secures-1-million-contract-with-milwaukee-public-schools-301408416.html

SOURCE Best Ed Business