BrightPlan Announces Strategic Partnership with USI

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrightPlan , a leader in Total Financial Wellness, today announced a strategic partnership with USI Insurance Services, one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, that will bring financial well-being benefits to more employees across the country. This includes financial planning and investing tools, advice from experienced financial advisors and a plethora of educational resources.

Recent data shows that finances are a top source of employee stress and can directly contribute to poor work performance and adverse health effects. As such, more employers are recognizing the need to prioritize financial wellness benefits as a way to attract and retain talent, improve the employee experience and support holistic wellness.

"Financial well-being is an increasing need among employees and a growing initiative as more employers search for financial wellness solutions," said Marthin De Beer, Founder and CEO of BrightPlan. "We are eager to help USI meet those needs. With access to USI's large network, this partnership marks significant progress in making financial success attainable for everyone."

With an integrated, hybrid digital and human advisor solution, and the only financial wellness solution certified for fiduciary excellence by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX), BrightPlan is a strategic partner to HR teams. The company's commitment to the fiduciary standard comes with a legal requirement to act in the best interest of employees, with third-party annual audits by CEFEX and trusted financial advice that's independent and objective.

"Employers are looking for all-encompassing wellness solutions to differentiate in the war for talent and engage their employees in meaningful ways," said Cliff Stevenson, Principal Analyst, Talent Acquisition at Brandon Hall Group. "Financial wellness resources are a key component of holistic employee well-being and critical to driving the employee experience. BrightPlan's partnership with USI will enable more employers to deliver this important benefit to their workforce."

To learn more about BrightPlan's Total Financial Wellness Solution, visit brightplan.com .

About BrightPlan

BrightPlan is a leader in Total Financial Wellness. The company is the first financial wellness solution certified for fiduciary excellence by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence (CEFEX). BrightPlan provides a comprehensive personal finance solution for all employees that is real-time, personalized and integrated with employer benefits. Its unique combination of digital platform and human advisors supports employee personal financial goals at every stage of life, helping enterprises to better attract, retain and engage talent. For more, visit brightplan.com .

Media Contact: brightplan@nextpr.com

Disclosure: BrightPlan is an SEC-registered investment advisor offering digital investment advice to US residents and the first financial wellness solution certified for fiduciary excellence by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence, LLC ("CEFEX") as having met their standards for Fiduciary Practices for Investment Advisors. Financial advisors are from Plancorp LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training nor does it imply endorsement by the SEC.

Neither USI nor any officers of USI are clients of BrightPlan. USI has an incentive to recommend BrightPlan to their clients. BrightPlan will pay USI a referral fee for each employee who signs up for the BrightPlan offering.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brightplan-announces-strategic-partnership-with-usi-301404543.html

SOURCE BrightPlan