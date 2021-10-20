Smart AdServer Integrates with Publica

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart, the independent ad tech platform, announced a new partnership with Publica, a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad platform, to accelerate Smart's growth ambitions in the rapidly expanding CTV sector. This integration is a major step in Smart's growing commitment to building a scaled, vertically integrated TV advertising platform for media buyers and sellers following its recent acquisition of the global premium CTV demand side platform (DSP) DynAdmic in July 2021.

Publica and Smart are dedicated to programmatic advertising quality as the industry continues to mature. This partnership offers digital advertising buyers and the CTV publishing community a scaled, independent solution where transparency and privacy are paramount. Publica's CTV premium publisher clients will now gain direct access to Smart's global demand pipeline, while Smart's demand-side partners will have greater access to a broader array of premium CTV inventory through a direct, unified auction.

By activating Smart as an SSP partner within Publica's unified auction wrapper, publishers can capture unique and qualified global demand across surging CTV markets in Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

"We are excited by this new alliance with Publica. This is a textbook example of aligning complementary capabilities to create a comprehensive offering," said Romain Job, Chief Strategy Officer, Smart. "Publica's leadership in CTV and demand agnostic position makes them an ideal partner to deliver our shared interest advertising business approach as we move towards achieving our accelerated growth trajectory in the coming years."

"We are thrilled to work with Smart to surface their differentiated demand within the Publica unified auction. Streaming publishers are increasingly turning to Publica to facilitate their ad break construction due to our demand agnostic approach. Integrating a global leader from the sell side into the Publica platform will help grow publishers' CTV advertising revenues," said Ben Antier, Co-Founder & CEO, Publica.

About Smart

Smart is the leading independent adtech platform built to serve the interests of both buyers and publishers. Smart's fully transparent platform and shared-interest business approach enables brands and premium publishers to get their fair share of ad value at every opportunity, on their terms. Brands can achieve greater efficiency through their advertising spend, and publishers can act with certainty and have the control they need to provide the right blend of transaction models, channels, formats, and audience data to deliver true value path optimization to brands.

Smart works directly with hundreds of buyers and more than 1,000 publishers worldwide including GPMC, American Media, GSN, Tastemade, Altice Media Publicité, Groupe Marie-Claire, Le bon Coin, Le Monde, Mailonline, The Guardian, Reach PLC, Axel Springer, Wetteronline, Burda Forward, El Confidencial, Prisa and Unidad Editorial to deliver display, video, native, and rich-media ads to over 50,000 sites and apps. Smart is ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA and in the Financial Times' FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies.

The company operates 12 offices worldwide and leads the charge in building a transparent ecosystem based on quality. Smart is a "GDPR ready" company as certified by independent data protection specialist, ePrivacy GmbH.

About Publica

Publica is a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad platform and works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers, and OTT apps. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Publica provides solutions for publishers to maximize their revenue across their CTV inventory through key solutions including a Unified Auction, Ad Pod Management, Audience Management, and Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI). Publica serves over 3 billion ads on CTV every month, delivering quality ad experiences for Crunchyroll, E. W. Scripps, Fox, IGN, MLB, Philo, Samsung, ViacomCBS, XUMO, and more. Publica is owned by Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS), a global leader in digital media quality. For more information, visit https://getpublica.com/

