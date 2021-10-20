Finastra and AccessFintech team up to bring greater data transparency to syndicated loan market

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, the largest pure-play software vendor that serves the entire financial services industry, and AccessFintech, the data-sharing network optimizing workflow through collaboration, today announced that they have teamed up to bring greater data transparency, efficiency and industry-wide collaboration to the syndicated loan market.

The integration of Finastra's Fusion LenderComm platform and AccessFintech's Synergy DataLake accelerates the availability of data to lenders and strengthens internal operations and collaboration between agents, lenders and service providers. It also helps digitize the market, eliminating the need for fax, email and telephone calls and making reconciliation more efficient.

Finastra's Fusion LenderComm will enable Fusion Loan IQ agents to provide data to the Synergy DataLake, enabling agents to publish and lenders to access contract and transaction level data, manage and monitor their operations and facilitate operations' efficiencies through transparency and collaboration. To complete the integration between the two platforms, updated loan data will be sent from Synergy to Fusion Loan IQ via straight through processing as part of the Fusion LenderComm offering.

Cory Olsen, Loans Business Manager at AccessFintech said, "Finastra and AccessFintech are natural partners as we are both committed to digitizing the market and making it more transparent. This joint initiative enhances efficiency for both agents and lenders, allowing agents to share data instantly and benefit from centralized workflows and collaboration."

Amy Walker, VP, Fusion LenderComm at Finastra said, "Our partnership helps to solve the pressing industry challenge for both sides of the market around digitization of data. Finastra and AccessFintech are uniquely placed to deliver greater transparency for the loan market. AccessFintech's extensive network and proven collaboration capabilities will ensure that we reach all market participants. Together we will drive the loan market forward."

Fusion LenderComm digitizes and streamlines information exchange for agents and lenders. It is built on APIs via Finastra's open development platform, FusionFabric.cloud, and is part of the company's comprehensive suite of lending solutions, including Fusion Loan IQ, the world's leading commercial loan platform. Overall, Finastra software powers over 70% of the world's total syndicated loans.

The Synergy DataLake uses shared industry data to simplify and speed workflows, reduce capital requirements, and provide valuable benchmarking insights.

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

About AccessFintech

AccessFintech's Synergy ecosystem enables optimization of workflow through collaboration, using data and shared technology access. By enabling users to collaborate on data, it transforms operations to simplify and speed up workflows, reduce capital requirements and give access to benchmarking insights. At its core is the Synergy DataLake, which facilitates data collaboration at scale, with more visibility into transaction data and workflow optimization to speed up and simplify transactions through digital automation. Synergy DataLake allows for resolution and decision-making in one place, and technology distribution providing connectivity to new technologies and reducing the cost of ownership for all. AccessFintech has built a network of leading financial institutions with a critical mass of data, participants and use cases and more than a billion transaction updates are now being processed every month on Synergy.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finastra-and-accessfintech-team-up-to-bring-greater-data-transparency-to-syndicated-loan-market-301404370.html

SOURCE Finastra