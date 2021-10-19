Mobilum Technologies Announces the Onboarding of Up To 600,000 New Customers and Up To CAD $1.9 Million Contract

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology driven company making traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobilum OÜ, anticipates onboarding up to 600,000 new customers as part of a new contract for services rendered for its on-ramp service offering.

Wojciech Kaszycki, CEO of Mobilum OÜ commented "The number of new customers the Company anticipates to onboard represents continued strength in our payment processing platform and confidence that our partners and customers alike have in our ability to meet market demand. We look forward to supporting our customer ecosystem and executing on our vision and growth strategy as we make traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment offerings and technologies."

The Company can expect to recognize up to an estimated CAD $1.9 million in revenue after the onboarding process has been completed in addition to provide these customers value-add services within the Mobilum on and off ramp ecosystem.

The Company has also hired Generation IACP Inc. for an initial term of six (6) months to provide reasonable efforts to trade the shares of the Company with the objective of contributing to market liquidity of the shares, for a monthly fee of CAD $7,500.

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) a technology driven Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Hong Kong, Poland and Estonia. For further information go to Mobilum.com .

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

