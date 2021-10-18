Fierce Software Secures GSA for Cloudera Products

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fierce Software Corporation (FIERCE), a leading reseller providing innovative IT solutions to public sector customers, is pleased to announce that they have added Cloudera products to their GSA contract # 47QTCA21D003J. Acknowledging the growth in federal spending through the GSA, Fierce Software will list all Cloudera products on the government's electronic ordering system, GSA Advantage!®

Rob Carey, President of Cloudera Government Solutions Inc. (CGSI) says of this award, "Cloudera is very excited to have partnered with Fierce Software and look forward to being able to serve Government customers and achieve mission results through them. Fierce has proven to be a superb teammate and digital transformation partner!"

Eric Updegrove, Fierce Software General Manager exclaims, "Fierce is thrilled to be adding Cloudera to our GSA Schedule. As a longtime partner and Cloudera Public Sector Partner of the Year, Fierce has been working with Cloudera and many Public Sector customers to address key enterprise analytics and data sharing objectives. With Cloudera now on our GSA Schedule, we are excited to be able to provide any office in Government with rapid access to this powerful enabler of transformation in data lifecycle management."

Fierce Software provides government and commercial organizations with Information Technology and business process solutions designed to ensure success in today's IT environments. Their customers have the advantage of working alongside a trusted partner that will help them identify specific needs, pinpoint the most innovative technologies, and implement the most effective IT ensuring their growth. Fierce Software can navigate the continuously changing technology ecosystem and put forth solutions that will meet or exceed any organization's requirements.

About Fierce Software Corporation:

Fierce Software is a small, woman-owned, value-added reseller (VAR) and trusted IT Solutions provider focused on providing customers with products and technologies that help organizations reach their goals more effectively while realizing true cost efficiencies. Fierce Software represents vendors that drive innovation forward, while driving costs down. Visit http://fiercesw.com for more information.

