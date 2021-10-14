VOTI Detection Awarded Contract from ASA

Follow-On Contract From Mexico's Federal Aeronautical Operator

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV:VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, today announced that it has been awarded a second contract from Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares (ASA), Mexico's federal aeronautical operator. Deliveries to ASA on this order of Model XR3D-6D & XR3D-100D X-ray scanning systems is scheduled for Fiscal 2022. ASA, with headquarters in Mexico City, operates 18 airports in Mexico handling over 2 million passengers per year.

ASA is in the midst of a security technology upgrade program. The VOTI X-ray scanning systems were chosen through a public bidding process and VOTI was awarded the contract based on a combination of superior technical merit and price. ASA's positive experience with image quality and 3D perspective in its first purchase of X-ray scanners in 2020 was an important factor in this latest contract award.

"This second contract with ASA represents a very important and critical strategic win for our company," commented Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection. "We have identified the Airport Security Vertical as a key target for growth with significant opportunities existing across the globe. ASA is one of the oldest airport operators and is highly regarded within the industry. The fact that they again chose VOTI's X-ray scanning systems for use in their network represents a very important competitive boost for our products on a global scale. Based on ASA's expected requirements for X-ray scanners over the short term, we are very encouraged by this first win and the opportunity that exists for follow on orders. "

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

