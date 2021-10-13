U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Awards Contract to Casepoint to Handle Data Volumes and Meet Stringent Litigation Requirements

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint, a leader in cloud-based legal technology solutions, announced today it has signed an agreement to provide SaaS eDiscovery technology and support to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). As part of the contract, Casepoint will provide eDiscovery services to the VA, Office of Information & Technology (OI&T) and Enterprise Program Management Office (EPMO), in support of the VA Office of General Counsel (OGC) and Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection (OAWP).

The VA needed a platform capable of managing the entire eDiscovery process in a highly secure and scalable environment.

Under the terms of agreement, the OGC will specifically use Casepoint to meet time-sensitive requests to process, upload and analyze millions of ESI records in order to meet court-ordered deadlines for productions in litigation, investigations, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, and Congressional Oversight requests, while also minimizing the risks of court sanctions and costly unmerited settlements.

The VA selected Casepoint's cloud-based solution to provide more advanced functionality, streamlined workflows, and better collaboration capabilities. Casepoint recently expanded its legal hold capabilities and augmented its powerful AI collection and preservation capabilities in its end-to-end Legal Discovery platform. Casepoint's built-in AI and advanced technology, called CaseAssist, gives users more insight and control over the analytics process with enhanced visualization capabilities and configuration templates.

"Casepoint is looking forward to partnering with the Veterans Affairs to support an enterprise deployment and migration from an on-premise solution to Casepoint's cloud-based Legal Discovery Platform," said Amy Hilbert, Executive Vice President, Government at Casepoint. "As we continue to work with more and more government agencies like the VA, we remain committed to helping them manage growing data volumes and respond to the increasing challenges of the FOIA lifecycle and eDiscovery process."

When searching for a new solution, the VA needed a platform capable of managing the end-to-end eDiscovery process in a highly secure and scalable environment. The solution needed to provide the capability for a large number of concurrent users, the ability to support thousands of named users, and support the opening of a large number of new cases per year. Additionally, the VA sought a solution with self-service capabilities that would give its staff the ability to upload and download ESI, including migrating hundreds of terabytes of existing data from the VA's current platform.

As this latest partnership demonstrates, Casepoint is working with an increasing number of government agencies looking to move away from their on-premises discovery tools. Armed with Casepoint's cutting-edge technology, government agencies including the VA can sift through the increasingly large volumes of data. By utilizing Casepoint's powerful platform, the VA is demonstrating its commitment to improving capacity to oversee litigation matters and legal-related activities, as well as optimize compliance with federal eDiscovery law and internal agency requirements.

Casepoint's best-in-class security program and its eDiscovery platform have earned the company FedRAMP Authorization and SOC 2 Type II certifications. These certifications allow the company to offer ongoing support to government agencies by offering the most advanced technologies, virtually unlimited scalability, and tools that allow for seamless collaboration across teams and with external partners, all while answering the critical need for data security.

About Casepoint

Trusted by leading corporations, government agencies, law firms, and legal service providers, Casepoint empowers organizations to maximize efficiency and reduce risk with its innovative legal discovery platform. Casepoint's robust, cloud-based, highly scalable, and secure legal discovery platform is designed to easily manage increasingly complex litigation, investigation, and compliance needs. Casepoint's Legal Discovery Platform offers robust capabilities including legal hold, cloud collections, data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, production, and case summary – all in an easy-to-use web interface. Casepoint's Legal Discovery Platform is next-generation legal technology that will enable your organization to increase productivity, efficiency, and business results.

Media Contact:

Carolyn Depko

Plat4orm PR

carolyn@plat4orm.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-department-of-veterans-affairs-awards-contract-to-casepoint-to-handle-data-volumes-and-meet-stringent-litigation-requirements-301398747.html

SOURCE Casepoint, LLC