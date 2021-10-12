Guidehouse to Support U.S. General Services Administration in Accelerating Federal Fleet Electrification

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, today announced the firm has been selected by the U.S. General Services Administration Office of Fleet Management (GSA Fleet) to support federal offices and agencies in electrifying the US government's fleet.

Since 1949, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has been a customer-oriented agency, striving to streamline administrative work in the federal government. This strong track record includes bringing some of the first commercially available zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and infrastructure to agency customers as well as implementing the latest in advanced fleet management capabilities. Building on this success, GSA Fleet will play a significant role in creating a comprehensive strategy to deploy ZEVs as part of President Biden's agenda to address the climate crisis, as outlined in Executive Order 14008.

Guidehouse's team of industry-sourced mobility experts and management consultants will leverage in-house datasets, frameworks, and analytics tools—including Guidehouse's fleet software suite—to provide analytics, reporting, training, and real-time dashboards across GSA Fleet customer fleets, facilities, and fueling infrastructure.

"This work represents a major component of a broader industry shift to optimize fleet operations and infrastructure to support and implement new ZEV technology," says Karen Wilson, partner in Guidehouse's Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure (ES&I) segment. "We are proud to bring our expertise to GSA and support them in this large-scale initiative to provide cleaner, more resilient, and optimized vehicles and infrastructure to government agencies."

Once complete, Guidehouse will have assisted GSA Fleet with identifying and recommending strategies to optimize ZEV deployment and adoption across the federal government for over 200,000 vehicles. This analysis is expected to play a critical role in tackling the climate crisis and moving toward both domestic and global decarbonization goals.

"GSA Fleet's approach to tackle transformational change head on will inspire action among other national fleet leaders on ZEV planning and execution to address the climate crisis," says Derek Jones, director at Guidehouse and leader of ES&I's Mobility solution.

