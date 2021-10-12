SWAY Energy Partners with Miss USA and Miss Teen USA

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SWAY Energy has partnered with Miss USA and Miss Teen USA to support the organizations new mission to drive authenticity, confidence, and philanthropic spirit in both the pageant participants and inspired young women everywhere.

Under new leadership, the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA has focused on the diversity and character that makes each woman unique while showcasing their individuality in new and exciting ways. In partnership, Sway Energy aligns with the efforts to encourage self-confidence and life skills in young women.

"Since its inception, Sway Energy has focused on motivating, energizing, and supporting those with a passion and a goal" said CEO Raj Beri, "We are proud to partner with Miss USA and Miss Teen USA to help participants stay energized and healthy as they pursue their dreams."

SWAY Energy is an innovative and proprietary blend that has the unique ability to aid in the body's natural immune response while boosting energy and encouraging overall wellness. With essential vitamins and minerals to promote healthy hair, skin, and nails, it makes the perfect energy drink alternative for all lifestyles.

"We are thrilled that Sway has chosen to partner with the Miss USA Organization during this monumental rebrand on our 70th anniversary. Our new team looks forward to the cross-promotion of both brands as we search for the next inspirational leading woman to represent our brand," Crystle Stewart, President of the Miss USA Organization.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Miss USA pageant, which takes place on November 29, 2021, at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The winner of the Miss USA pageant goes on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant held December 2021 in Eilat, Israel.

About Elegance Brands, Inc.: Elegance Brands, Inc. is a global beverage company that develops, markets, and distributes products with a focus on innovation. In addition to its flagship brand, SWAY Energy Drink, Elegance Brands offers a range of beverages for various lifestyle focused drinking occasions.

About the Miss USA: The Miss USA Organization, under the helm of Crystle Stewart, is the new and improved leading national platform for young female entrepreneurs to build and curate their futures. As a former titleholder, Stewart went on to cultivate and further her own entrepreneurial dreams of being an actress, in addition to the first black female president of the original influencer brand, MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA®. Under this new leadership, Stewart will nurture the contestants and titleholders to harness their star power and grow their role model status within the community. "Pageantry Reimagined" is more than just a new approach - It's a redefining moment and a generational shift - Not just for the contestants, but for the industry. It's an actual, one-of-a-kind Gen Z and Millennial life experience that can catapult contestants to future success. To learn more, visit www.missusa.com and www.missteenusa.com .

