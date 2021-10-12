Vim Partners With Anthem Blue Cross And Providence St. Joseph Health For Tech-Enabled Performance Acceleration In Value-Based Care Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vim, a leading technology company building digital infrastructure for U.S. healthcare, has entered a new value-based care partnership between Anthem Blue Cross (Anthem) and Providence St. Joseph Health System (PSJHS) in Southern California. Vim will be deploying its point-of-care technology which will assist providers in delivering high quality care and a better patient experience while lowering overall costs.

"We're honored to provide the enabling point-of-care technology platform for Anthem and their provider partners," said Oron Afek, CEO and Co-Founder of Vim. "We believe scalable technology connections are a critical part of successful payer-provider collaboration, and we're thrilled to be partnering with such dedicated organizations to improve healthcare performance in California."

Vim offers an EHR-integrated application suite that includes Digital Scheduling, Care Gaps, and Referral Guidance solutions, and more. Together, these applications provide enhanced data and workflow connections to improve patient experience and enable clinicians and referral teams at the moment of care delivery. With an emphasis on provider experience, Vim's solution embeds into existing workflows and expands a referring provider's vantage point on specialist network status, proximity to patient home, relevant clinical experience, and historical cost and quality performance. Vim's industry-leading integration technology will allow deployment of this solution across PSJHS's diverse range of practice settings for the widest possible impact with minimal provider implementation lift.

"As the urgency increases for quality and cost performance in healthcare, Anthem is committed to supporting our provider partners with innovative enablement technology," said John Pickett, Regional Vice President for Provider Solutions at Anthem. "PSJHS is an ideal provider to show what is possible with the right data, technology and payer collaboration. We know our members will benefit from better care thanks to the work we are doing together."

"Our wide and diverse network of providers share a commitment to quality and affordability, and Anthem's program is a natural fit in our continued journey towards value," said Prub Khurana, Chief Executive and Chief Strategy Officer of PSJHS. "Anthem and Vim's technology will allow us to provide sophisticated referral optimization capabilities to providers across our network to succeed by meaningfully moving the needle on quality and cost at scale."

About Vim

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data and insights to provider workflow at healthcare's "last mile": within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and care providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim software to connect data and care across the health ecosystem. Vim's mission is to power affordable, high quality health care through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com .

Contact: Phoebe Byers

Email: phoebe@getvim.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vim-partners-with-anthem-blue-cross-and-providence-st-joseph-health-for-tech-enabled-performance-acceleration-in-value-based-care-program-301397650.html

SOURCE Vim