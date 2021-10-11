Addus HomeCare partners with National Minority Health Association on innovative Flex for Checks program to increase COVID-19 vaccinations

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Addus HomeCare, a leading provider of comprehensive home care and support services, has joined the National Minority Health Association (NMHA) in support of the Flex for Checks program that aims to increase COVID-19 vaccinations among those living in medically underserved communities.

Flex for Checks is a new, community-based program that was developed as part of an $11.1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that seeks to mobilize homecare workers to increase vaccination confidence and vaccination rates in underserved communities as part of the fight against COVID-19.

"Our organization is committed to the safety of our patients and employees, so when this opportunity came up to work with NMHA to accelerate vaccination in underserved areas, we were excited to participate," said Brad Bickham, President and Chief Operating Officer at Addus HomeCare.

The Flex for Checks program is an innovative, necessary, and powerful tool in the fight against COVID-19. The success of Flex for Checks is greatly dependent on the ongoing commitment of homecare workers and home health agencies.

"I am extremely proud of our nation's talented community homecare workers for their ongoing dedication and support as they help protect our fellow citizens and help stop the spread of COVID-19," said Burgess Harrison, executive director, NMHA. "The Flex for Checks program is extremely important to the health of our family, friends, colleagues and neighbors. National partners such as Addus HomeCare are making a tremendous impact on our country in the fight against COVID-19. We are grateful for their support."

About NMHA. The National Minority Health Association, founded in 1988 by Dr. David L. Dalton, Chairman, and CEO, UNIVEC Conglomerate, Inc. (UNVC), achieved its initial mission of ensuring the establishment of Offices of Minority Health in all 50 states. Today the NMHA is adding to its mission and deploying new programs that utilize patient-centered, value-based care, and new ways of enhancing care to patients where they are, lowering costs, and improving outcomes for minority and underserved communities. To find out more, visit www.theNMHA.org. Become a member of the NMHA Health Equity Action Leaders network (HEAL) and join the fight for health equity. https://www.thenmha.org/donation. Help build confidence in the vaccine www.GoFundMe.com/thenmha

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare's consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare's payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 44,000 consumers through 211 locations across 22 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $11.1 million. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.

