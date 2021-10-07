Enzolytics Inc. and Samsung Biologics Announce Development and Manufacturing Agreement for Anti-HIV and Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Monoclonal Antibody Therapies

Enzolytics Inc. to leverage Samsung Biologics' development and manufacturing expertise to advance both Anti-HIV and Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Monoclonal Antibody Therapies to IND.

Samsung Biologics to offer a seamless, end-to-end CDMO service with support from its San Francisco R&D Center.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas and INCHEON, South Korea, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940. K.S.), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization and Enzolytics (ENZC), a drug development company committed to commercializing multiple proprietary therapeutics to treat debilitating infectious diseases, announced the signing of a strategic CDMO partnership agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Samsung Biologics will provide end-to-end CDMO services from cell line development, clinical drug substance, and drug product manufacturing services to support IND filings for Anti-HIV and Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Monoclonal Antibodies for the treatment of HIV and SARS-CoV-2. In addition, there will be continuing discussions for other Monoclonal Antibodies being developed by Enzolytics.

The Enzolytics protocol offers the opportunity to implement A.I. analysis and provides a platform for creating multiple fully human Monoclonal Antibodies targeting conserved immutable sites on the virus and offering a cure for these viruses. A stable cell line will be manufactured with support from Samsung Biologics' R&D Center in San Francisco. Its related clinical trial materials will be manufactured at Samsung Biologics headquarters in Incheon, South Korea.

"Partnering with Enzolytics reinforces the value of our fully integrated, end-to-end business model, which is designed to meet the unique needs and goals of our biotech clients," said John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. "We look forward to providing comprehensive services and professional support for the manufacturing of this important class of Monoclonal Antibody therapeutics for the treatment of HIV and SARS-CoV-2, helping to accelerate the process of drug development to IND filing and bring these life-saving products to patients."

"The collaboration with Samsung Biologics is a significant milestone for Enzolytics' Artificial Intelligence enabled Monoclonal Antibody Platform. We chose to partner with Samsung Biologics because of Samsung Biologics' extensive experience and expertise in developing, producing, and manufacturing Monoclonal Antibodies for Infectious Diseases and Oncology." said Dr. Gaurav Chandra, Chief Operating Officer Research and Development at Enzolytics. "This partnership marks a pivotal milestone for Enzolytics to significantly advance the clinical development of our universal, durable, broadly neutralizing Monoclonal Antibodies and reduce time to the clinic and offer the much-needed treatment for patients."

About Enzolytics Inc.

Enzolytics Inc. is a drug development company committed to commercializing its multiple proprietary therapeutics to treat debilitating infectious diseases. The Company's patented ITV-1 therapeutic suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), which studies have shown effectively treats HIV/AIDS. IPF is the active component of ITV-1 and is a purified extract of porcine pepsin. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system. Additionally, the Company has proprietary technology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases, including HIV, Coronavirus, HTLV-1, Influenza A, and B, H10N3, H1N1 influenza, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Ebola, Small-Pox, Herpes zoster, Varicella zoster, Elephant endotheliotropic herpesviruses, Feline Leukemia Virus, Equine Infectious Anemia Virus, and Koala retrovirus.

Enzolytics Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit www.samsungbiologics.com

Samsung Biologics Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements that describe Samsung Biologics' objectives, plans or goals. All such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the results and events contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except as required by law, Samsung Biologics will not update any forward-looking statements to reflect material developments that may occur after the date of this press release.

